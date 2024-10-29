Letters from God

Letters from God

Tabibibibi
Oct 29, 2024

You know what's so nice about voting for Kamala? Not questioning if I should wait until election day just in case she does something completely batshit insane after I've cast my ballot, making me regret my decision. Just took my son to vote in his first election this afternoon! WE'RE NOT GOING BACK!!

M3333
Oct 29, 2024

So happy to a Puerto Rican living in PA change his vote to VP Harris! Way to go!

