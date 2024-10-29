Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! The funniest smite to ever happen is currently in process. On Sunday the worst ‘comedian’ in the United States, and also the world, bombed so hard that he may likely have accidentally defeated fascism in our time.

You heard all about it by now, I’m sure. Total bigot and blithering idiot Tony Hinchcliffe solidified himself as one of the worst comedians to ever live on Sunday, when he called Puerto Rico a “floating pile of garbage” during Trump’s 2024 fascist event at Madison Square Garden.

He says this was a “joke.” Yeah, right. No one is buying it, pendejo.

PUERTO RICANS ARE NOT HAVING IT

You know Trump is in trouble when his campaign issues a statement saying they do not endorse the comments (But they INVITED HIM TO ATTEND AND PERFORM. THEY SIGNED OFF ON THE MONOLOGUE).

The impact of his bigoted “joke” cannot be understated. Consider that nearly 6 million Puerto Ricans live in the continental U.S., and close to half a million alone live in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans make up the other Swing States too. And while Florida doesn’t seem to be a Swing State anymore, there are over 1 million Puerto Ricans who live there.

Making matters worse for Trump, numerous high profile Hispanic celebrities have endorsed Kamala Harris in the days since Hinchcliffe spewed his vile.

BAD BUNNY ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

Perhaps the biggest endorsement came from massively popular artist Bad Bunny, who shared video of Harris saying:

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny made a video celebrating Puerto Rico, and it included the caption: “garbage.”

Humans, this is a big deal. Bad Bunny is a HUGE STAR. He hadn’t endorsed a candidate, rarely posts to social media about politics, and has a huge Hispanic following. His music consistently ranks high in the top charts — He has 62 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Like Taylor Swift, this guy can move the needle.

Meanwhile, AOC has been on the front lines of pushing back at Hinchliffe’s remarks, getting into a fight with the awful comedian on X.

“I don’t give a shit about crude humor,” she said. “But don’t pretend that your support for Trump is a joke. Own it. You doing a set to support him. That’s a choice.”

Other people endorsing Kamala Harris since Tony’s insult include Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez:

The View co-host Sunny Hostin had the strongest response to Trump’s MSG rally, reminding her fellow Puerto Ricans that “trash collection is November 5, 2024.”

Puerto Ricans are listening. Check out this video of one voter who changed his mind after the MSG Hate Fest:

7 DAYS LEFT!

ONE WEEK TO GO.

One week until we say goodbye to Donold once and for all.

One week until he loses his fourth Election Cycle in a row (2018 Midterms, 2020 Presidential, 2022 Midterms, 2024 Presidential).

One week until Americans say “BE GONE!”

WE ARE NOT GOING BACK.

GO KAMALA HARRIS! GO TIM WALZ! GO TEAM DEMOCRACY!

Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)

Love,

God

For reasons God and Jesus cannot comprehend, Donold tagged a Better Call Saul (the Breaking Bad spinoff) fan account when addressing North Carolina voters. And then the fan account reminded him that Saul Goodman is a convicted felon. LOL. It’s too perfect.

