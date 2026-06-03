Left is Republican senate candidate Mike Rogers. Right is what his campaign posted. This image perfectly encapsulates the USA in 2026.

Dear Humans,

America is a sick, sad joke and has been for a long, long time now.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so daddy billionaire accidentally shows it to more people.

Last night the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama can be as racist as it wants. They ended another Black congressional seat and handed it to the Republicans. The White Supremacy Court is gleefully racist as fuck and not hiding it anymore.

Also, the new fascists in charge of CBS fired 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley for being an actual journalist. As he wrote in response:

“New management has instructed me to INJECT FALSEHOODS AND BIAS into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified.”

MAGA billionaires are firing journalists for telling the truth.

And they’re firing comedians for being funny.

I don’t even know what to say anymore.

I can say that it is the fault of the politicians and billionaires, of course.

They’ve shown us who they are.

They’re racist fascist pedophile criminals with a bloodlust for world conquest.

They’re also so deeply stupid.

But it’s also the fault of the American people for never caring enough, for always waiting for someone else to ride in and save them so they can go back to binge-watching streaming while they browse amazon and surf twitter.

They’ve shown us who they are as well.

I can make post after post begging for people to care, and they will ignore the LITERAL WORD OF GOD and opt to browse 5 second looping video-memes on Instagram instead.

It’s sacrilege! It’s blasphemy!

It hurts that people don’t care. Some will even weaponize their apathy as an excuse to berate you for daring to speak any truth or new ideas into existence. They gaslight you for daring to care.

It hurts.

It hurts even more than seeing idiotic posts like this show up in my feed.

All of this is happening because the billionaires are meticulous and calculating and think in terms of decades.

But the average American is trying to get through the next hour.

This is why they are winning.

We’re in the endgame now.

They want to take away the 14th amendment, which establishes birthright citizenship and guarantees all Americans "equal protection of the laws" and "due process."

They’re taking away representation from Black people across the entire South.

And they are even gleefully discussing, in various corners of their right wing ecosphere right now, taking away a woman’s right to VOTE.

How can you help? What can you do?

FUCK. DO SOMETHING.

Express yourself!

Support progressive candidates who will actually fight for you and not the billionaires.

Winners like Mamdani!

But if a politician owes their success to a billionaire, they’re just a puppet on a string and you will only get more of the same bullshit, forever.

If Democratic candidates aren’t for reforming the Supreme Court at this point, they’re clueless!

If they’re not running on prosecuting Donald Trump and his klansmen for their many crimes, they’re a liar and a coward!

And if they refuse to stop ICE from terrorizing people in their own state, they’re a traitor.

Hmm…I guess I do know what to say.

If only the humans would listen.

And lo, I know people are tired of this endless trainwreck shitshow.

I’m tired too. I have bags under my eyes.

But tired is not the same as beaten.

Tired people can still refuse to let the dumbest fascists in human history win.

So no, I am not giving up.

Not today. Not ever!!!

God

PS - The billionaires are counting on you not caring enough to do anything. They’re counting on you putting it off till later. Don’t. Help us grow. Become an annual subscriber right now and fund the people who will never stop fighting back.

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