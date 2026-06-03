Letters from God

Letters from God

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Christina Ronnberg's avatar
Christina Ronnberg
3hEdited

Slapped myself some “Release the Epstein Files” stickers all over a Circle-K gas pump yesterday in Phoenix! You know I made a bunch of MAGA truck nuts mad as fuck. Yay! God- Thank you for inspiring me every single day!

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

AMEN what a good letter today, God. I've divorced husbands for way less gaslighting than we're all experiencing from this administration, so you better believe "tired is not beaten"! Damn right! Let's go!!!!!!

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