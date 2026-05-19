Dear Humans,

Lo, with Trump’s polls at the bottom of the ocean with Osama Bin Laden, even his most loyal supporters are admitting he’s a megalomaniac pedophile conman from HELL.

Good. About damn time!

1. Trump Voter Compares Trump To Hitler

“He’s a con man, a liar,” said a three-time Trump voter who called into CSPAN this weekend.

Watch God and Jesus react to his entire phone-call here:

2. God Smites Hegseth And Trump’s Ballroom

Yesterday Pete Hegseth went outside to do his stupid Secretary of War routine.

Holy shit, Pete Kegsbreth is such a fucking douche.

And so I hit him with massive gusts of wind! SMITE!

It was like something out of a comedy movie. 😂

3. Your Reviews Are In

New paid subscriber Karen left a testimonial:

“I supported your work because I read you daily and I greatly appreciate what you are doing. You infuse humor into very scary and serious problems that our country is currently facing. Your writing makes me feel like I'm not alone in my thoughts and often brings a small smile to my face. Thank you for continuing to share your thoughts with us!”

Thank you so much, Karen! I’ll keep going!

4. A Message From God

This is why we do this.

Who thought they would live to see all these Trump voters finally admit on CSPAN that they got conned?

Not this God! But it happened.

He spends everyday doing everything he can to enrage us. He wants you feeling alone and scared, wondering if everyone else has lost their mind.

But they haven’t! And you haven’t either.

We haven’t given up hope. And we haven’t given up the fight for a second.

That’s why we’re here. To get through this together. To remember that we need each other.

This community exists so people can laugh, breathe, see the truth clearly, and remember they’re not alone in this fight.

This work survives because readers like you decide it should.

Only a very small percentage of readers support this work financially. If just a few more step up today, we can keep expanding the team, making better videos, and getting this work in front of more people.

If you’ve been reading for a while and meaning to support this work, now’s the time. If that sounds good, press the blue button below:

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Paid subscribers keep this whole ridiculous machine alive and help us grow bigger every month.

And we’re just getting started.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God