Letters from God

Letters from God

21 Comments

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
8h

Gotta love a nice breezy day!

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Eve Alman Goldstein's avatar
Eve Alman Goldstein
7h

Haha nice smiting, Lord. Thanks for making me laugh. Again.

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