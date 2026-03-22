Letters from God

Letters from God

96 Comments

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Deb Vitkova's avatar
Deb Vitkova
4h

Amen, but please dear G-d, take his henchmen, too, especially SM, JD.

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Peggy Betts's avatar
Peggy Betts
4h

A-fucking-men! He’s a reason abortion should be retroactive.

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