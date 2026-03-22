Dear Humans,

Yesterday, Donald Trump celebrated a good man’s death. He saw that Robert Mueller died and posted this:

Donald Trump actually said “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

Turnabout is fair play, so let me be perfectly clear in return.

When this totally immoral Nazi Donald Trump dies, I will also be glad that he’s dead.

So glad that I am going to drink a beer, eat a steak, dance a little jig, fornicate a fuck-ton, and smoke a gigantic joint. Not necessarily in that order.

People will be dancing in the fucking streets, okay? Bald eagles will be doing backflips while the planet gently exhales for the first time in over a decade.

This vile piece of shit has made life worse for everyone.

He crashed the economy. He stole billions. He killed Americans. He protected pedophiles. He started World War 3. He turned the presidency into a never-ending firehose of corruption, cruelty, and insanity.

Every day he does more damage. And the same people who cheered all of it will suddenly discover their love of “respect” and “decency” the second anyone celebrates his death.

Spare God the bull-crap, okay? President Decency here celebrates the deaths of anyone who opposes him and always has. From beloved movie director Rob Reiner, to former FBI director Robert Mueller.

Hmm. He really seems to hate directors named Robert.

And now, with “the death of Iran,” President Death is excited to bomb Democrats.

So no, I will not be somber when he finally passes away from whatever is behind all those skin bruises.

Unlike the right wing billionaire-controlled corporate media, I will not treat the remaining Trumps like American royalty while laundering his reputation at his funeral.

I will not pretend he was complicated.

He is not complicated.

He is a miserable lunatic who poisoned everything he touched and demanded applause for it.

When this evil bastard dies, the world will instantly feel 80% lighter.

Food will taste better.

Music will sound better.

Sex will get 30% hotter.

That’s why I do this.

Because corporate media will sanitize all of it. They’ll call him controversial. They’ll call him a ‘fighter.’ They’ll pretend this was all normal and everything is fine.

It wasn’t normal. It’s not fine.

It makes me furious.

And that’s exactly why I need your help. Become a paid subscriber today and fuel our fight against these me-damned Christian nationalist maniacs. Much like the Epstein files, we ain’t going away.

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Keep going, humans. We’re almost there.

Love,

God