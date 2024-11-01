Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

You might remember that when there was an assassination attempt on Donold Trump, there were calls from both sides to lower the temperature of the rhetoric.

But let’s be real: The vile language coming from the right was and continues to be FAR worse than anything we see on the left. (Hell, we’re still reeling from the awful Puerto Rico joke at the MAGA Hate Fest last week.)

Pundits also predicted that Orange Julius would also have a change in tone after the shootings.

That change never materialized. And he just keeps going lower and lower.

Donold hit a new low on Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona when talking about Republican Liz Cheney, one of his top foes.

Reasons Trump hates Liz:

She’s a Republican. She investigated him for January 6. She endorsed Kamala Harris for President. She’s a woman.

Look at these horrible remarks he made to an audience and Tucker Carlson last night:

“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Watch this nut job:

He’s literally calling for people to shoot at her.

He literally said that.

Carlson, who is equally evil, did nothing to reprimand Trump for the horrible remarks. There were even some laughs in the audience.

This is one of the worst thing he’s said, and it comes the same week that he said he’ll “protect” women “whether they like it or not.”

Cheney was quick to respond to the comments:

And as another queen put it:

HERE IT IS.. YOUR MOMENT OF HOPE!

The Avengers endorsed Kamala Harris for President! THE AVENGERS ENDORSED KAMALA FOR PRESIDENT! Need anyone know more?

4 DAYS LEFT.

4. days. left.

4 days until we can say that The Avengers, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lopez, and tens of millions of beautiful Americans have ended the evil that’s cast a cloud over America for years.

4 days until he loses his fourth Election Cycle in a row (2018 Midterms, 2020 Presidential, 2022 Midterms, 2024 Presidential).

Can I get an amen? Awomen? Gaymen? R’amen?

Love,

Jesus

