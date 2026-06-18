Dear Humans,

HARK! President Idiot Pedophile Donald “Taco” Trump surrendered to Iran in the greatest foreign policy own-goal in the history of the world.

Before we get into it, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

Yesterday, Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump to a special dinner in Versailles to mark America’s 250th birthday. Idiot Donald was giddy.

“Versailles is not gold leaf — Versailles is the real deal.”

Versailles is the same place Germany signed the famous ‘Treaty of Versailles,’ marking their surrender to the Allies and the end of World War I.

Adjusted for modern dollars, the $300 billion that Kaiser Trump is paying for the reconstruction of Iran is THREE TIMES what Germany paid in 1919 for the reconstruction of all of Europe.

Donald and his sycophants in the media are also now openly saying that Iran should get to have nukes. Once again, it feels like I’m taking crazy pills. These people will say literally anything.

Thankfully, many Republicans from Trey Gowdy to Mike Pence to Ben Shapiro are all horrified by how bad Trump’s Iran deal is. Some GOP senators are even contemplating impeachment.

Past Donald agrees. This is a terrible deal. Let’s all laugh at his stupidity. 😂

80-year-old Donald John Trump is clearly terrified of losing the midterms, getting impeached and maybe dying in prison.

He’s conscious of his guilt and knows that’s what he deserves. He’s even said that he knows he’s not going to Heaven!

He desperately wants to put Operation Epic Failure behind him by distracting and dividing Americans as much as possible.

To do so, he’s going to repeat the phrase ‘transgender mutilation’ 50 times a day. He’s already been doing so for weeks.

This is crazy because we just learned last week that there was an actual emergency meeting held in the situation room by JD Vance and his cabinet members to discuss Donald’s mutilation of a child’s nipples in the Epstein files.

In any case, expect his bigoted nonsense to only increase as his panic rises. He continues to demand more gerrymandering and cheating.

Remember, he gets to vote by mail, but not you.

He wants you all to forget that he started a war with Iran without asking Congress, killed hundreds of Iranian schoolchildren on day one, got 13 US soldiers killed, downplayed their deaths, made billions betting on the war, raised your gas prices forever, and all while he golfed and partied on your dime.

But hey, I just checked the New York Times opinion column, and as always, they’re very busy defending President Senile Satan.

Donald desperately wants to distract and divide Americans again.

And he has help.

Donald has his MAGA-controlled media and the Epstein class backing him up. Fox is buying Roku. The Ellison family bought CBS and CNN. Bezos owns the Washington Post. ABC and NBC owners support Trump. That’s in addition to Sinclair broadcasting, Fox News, NewsMax, Twitter, talk radio, on and on and on.

No one is coming to save us. We need to save ourselves.

Most sincerely,

God

PS - I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned. The right wing propaganda machine is running 24/7. All I’ve got is you.

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This is how we grow. This is how we fight. This is how we win.

LET’S GO!