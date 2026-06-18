Letters from God

Letters from God

46 Comments

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Cat's avatar
Cat
17h

God is great, but trump has never felt guilty about anything and thinks he deserves everything.

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
17h

Why is he so dumb 😭

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