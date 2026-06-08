Letters from God

Letters from God

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
7h

Anyone who falls a little outside their venn diagram of acceptable traits is SOL. Sorry, Mormons. Next time a missionary comes to my door, I'm going to turn the tables and try to flip them to blue.

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
7h

God is bringing the facts today. This is a good post.

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