Dear Humans,

Pete Kegsbreath’s Pentagon just cut 180 religions from their military personnel records and called it ‘streamlining.’

Mormonism didn’t get included as a Christian faith and the Mormons are PISSED.

Bless the little heart on this post so daddy billionaire accidentally shows it to more people.

That’s right, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was deemed not Christian enough for Pete Kegsbreath, who is a fascist Christian nationalist and a fucking douche.

As you’d expect, the two Mormon Republican Senators from Utah promptly proceeded to freak the fuck out.

Senator Mike Lee, the guy who thought it was funny to mock the murders of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota last year, took great exception to his faith being excluded from Christianity.

Utah Republican Senator John Curtis was also furious.

Keep in mind, these are Trump’s staunchest supporters. They’ve had zero problem discriminating against other faiths, such as Islam. They’ve foolishly stood by their pedophile cult leader through it all.

But now it’s only been 15 months and their entire faith just got demoted.

What did these Mormons morons think would happen? They’re gonna act surprised now? Really?

MAGA is now earnestly comparing Mormonism to being trans…and we all know how they feel about being trans.

History has shown time and time again why church and state are better kept separate. It leads to bloodshed and war. It leads to death and genocide.

We’ve reached the stage of MAGA Church-State where they turn on all the other ‘fake forms’ of Christianity.

And this is only the beginning. These maniacs won’t stop until the only person you’re legally allowed to worship is Donald John Trump.

Ultimately, these fascists are coming for all of us. With their AI data centers sucking up all your water and draining your lakes and rivers.

With their control of all streaming networks and every social media app to brainwash and/or distract every single American.

With their ICE thugs and their detention centers.

Pick your poison. They have a million ways to ruin your lives and they’re extremely psychotic about all of them.

My advice? Don’t be like these Republican Mormons and wait for the fascists to come for you before you decide to wake up and give a damn.

Sincerely,

God

PS - Seriously, the fascists are counting on you not caring enough to do anything. They’re counting on you putting it off till later. Don’t. Help us grow. Become an annual subscriber right now and fund the people who will never stop fighting back against these Christian nationalist terrorists.

Get 20% off for 1 year