Letters from God

John Jacob
Dec 2, 2024

Biden needs to run the clock out and burn anything and everything in his path that benefits upcoming MAGA agendas…

Executive Order after Executive Order day in and day out…

Let Trump have to undo obviously beneficial activities and unclog as many pipes as possible before he can start his Project 2025 crimes against the country 🦾

The Resistance Dude abides

Marisa S.
Dec 2, 2024

As usual God, once again your post feels like a fresh drink of water!! Amen and hallelujah

For those of us who feel like we are looking at a hellscape coming in 2025, this felt like a nice thing. His family has been through enough and nobody was even grateful.

Also this stops the GOP from wasting taxpayer money by using Hunter to distract from their own shams and misdeeds.

