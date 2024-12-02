Dearest Humans,

Yesterday Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter for his conviction on federal gun charges and tax evasion charges. It hath made thy LORD ponder…why didn’t I step in and pardon Jesus?

I let him go through all that…and for what? For I so loved the world that I gave my only begotten son to die to save it…and it didn’t even work. Jesus is still peeved at me.

HYPOCRITES LOSE MINDS

Predictably, the people that just voted to make a convicted felon the president got super upset about justice.

I found this moron at random.

That’s not how pardons work you dumb shit.

This guy actually got pardoned by Trump last time. Their hypocrisy is limitless.

Marjorie will no longer be able to carry around pictures of Hunter’s big schlong to show to everyone she meets.

The criminal Donald Trump already pardoned multiple criminals, of course, and has promised to pardon so many more. Just two days ago he announced that Jared Kushner’s criminal father, who he pardoned last time, will be the ambassador to France.

And of course, the corrupt media is running with this story as being the worst thing to ever, ever happen to ethics. Without a shred of irony!

Notably, a simple Google search proves that Nate Silver never once complained about any of Trump’s pardons last time.

It’s a river of hypocrisy and bullshit. These people literally just made their convicted criminal cult leader the president of the whole damn country, again. And the first thing he did was to nominate an all sexual predator cabinet. He tried to make a pedophile rapist the attorney general! He’s promised to pardon everyone in prison for attacking the capitol on his behalf.

Anyone who acts concerned about ‘norms’ at this point is totally out of touch with reality. Norms don’t exist anymore. Spare me thy faux fucking outrage!

Love,

God