Dear Humans,

LO, President Senile Pedophile is using America’s 250th birthday on July 4th to give a long, stupid speech about himself on the National Mall.

So naturally, I made sure it’s going to be hot as HELL. We’re talking 107 degrees Fahrenheit, folks.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

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1. He is SO Worried

Apparently Trump was furious at the lackluster turnout for his speech at the Great American State Fail on the National Mall last week.

As we near July 4th, the White House is reportedly very anxious that the event could be YET ANOTHER HUGE FAILURE.

Trump White House officials are worried about the heat, the tightened security and the late schedule hurting attendance. Gee, ya think? 😂

In fact, defiant moron Donald said it may be 107 degrees but he’s still going to make a “really long speech” just to show he can do anything.

Sounds good! 😂 👍

SUCH HUBRIS! He’s 80-years-old with bruised sausage fingers. A long speech in 107 degree heat sounds medically dangerous.

What if Donald drops dead from heat exhaustion on America’s 250th birthday? Could this become the funniest timeline of them all?

Never thought I’d say this but, take your time, Donald! Go off, ‘king.’

Seriously, take all the time you need. Shout and scream at the empty fields as long as you want. What could possibly go wrong?

And because this administration is run by imbeciles, the few Trump supporters in attendance won’t be allowed to bring reusable water bottles, sunscreen, bug spray, camping chairs, coolers, or umbrellas.

So they will just have to get eaten by bugs as they bake in the heat for hours on end. What a shame. Sounds like Hell!

God is using weather to send a message.

And that message is: DONALD TRUMP IS A PEDOPHILE. Everything he touches turns to shit. He’s the most corrupt president in the history of the world and it’s not close.

God fucking hates Donald Trump. And you should too. And that is why God consistently smites all his events. I’ve made it rain on his last two birthdays.

And this July 4th, he and his supporters will burn in 107 degree heat in the HELL of their own making.

Ahem, was God clear enough?

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Love,

God