Letters from God

Letters from God

60 Comments

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Maja Ramirez's avatar
Maja Ramirez
2h

Dear g-d, don’t let any children forced to go to this debacle heatstroke or die.

Just the perp please!

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Kim Winchell's avatar
Kim Winchell
3h

Thank you, God! So perfect. 👏

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