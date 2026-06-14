Letters from God

Letters from God

52 Comments

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Alicia Brown's avatar
Alicia Brown
2h

Lord, if thou canst make it rain Brawndo and locusts on the cage match, even better (but I'll settle for hail and mosquitoes).

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6 replies
CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

I saw that a pilot had filed a safety report due to all those lights nearly blinding him on his approach. Would hate for someone to mistake the lawn for a runway.

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