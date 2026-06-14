Dear Humans,

As you know, Trump is exploiting the 250th anniversary of the USA to host gladiator fights for his birthday party on the White House lawn.

So naturally, I scheduled a thunderstorm.

Before we get into it. bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

I don’t know about you, but what Trump has done to The White House really disgusts me. It’s the people’s house, not Kid Rock’s house.

As you might remember, last year I made it rain on Trump’s stupid birthday tank parade.

It was glorious. Which is why I MUST outdo Myself this year!

So I’ve got rain, thunderstorms, bottle rockets, heat and HORDES of mosquitos ready to go for Trump’s stupid birthday fight fiasco.

Sure thing, Mike! I’ve now added tornadoes and hail to the lineup. I hope they don’t back out at the last second like Milli Vanilli did.

Meanwhile, the UFC / White House have hilariously sworn that the fights will go on EVEN IF there are thunderstorms in the area. They’re determined to foist their farcical event upon the American public at any cost.

Hey, remember that old 90’s comedy movie King Ralph? God remembers.

The entire British royal family is accidentally electrocuted and killed while posing for a portrait and so American slob John Goodman becomes the King of England.

Could you imagine the very same thing happening to the entire Trump clan? It would be so hilariously stupid and on-brand I wouldn’t even be surprised.

Ya know, I’ve been quite vocal with my expressions of weather this weekend.

Why just the other day, I deployed a double rainbow (all the way across the sky) to celebrate Donald’s stupid name coming off the Kennedy Center.

Keep chipping away, humans. The sun will come out tomorrow. And it will shine all the clearer.

For example, Zohran Mamdani’s only been the Mayor of New York for 6 months and the Knicks just became NBA Champions for the first time in 53 years.

The only game the Knicks lost was the one Trump attended. And the last time the Knicks won the championship, the president resigned the following year.

We know the billionaires will continue to sanewash the Pedo-In-Chief in places like the Washington Post and elsewhere.

They call his purges “modest.” Next they’ll call his bloody birthday cage match “stunningly patriotic.”

But we, the people, know better.

Emperor Commodus Trump can have his little gladiator games at the White House. He will be miserable the whole time.

We few, we happy few, we band of humans…we’ve got each other! And we’ll keep laughing, mocking, and telling the truth until we defeat the Epstein Class once and for all.

Most sincerely,

God

PS - I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned. The right wing propaganda machine is running 24/7. All I’ve got is you.

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This is how we grow. This is how we fight. This is how we win.

LET’S GO!