Dear Humans,

Lo, President Lunatic made ‘jokes’ at the White House Press Correspondents Dinner this weekend and put on a ‘Trump 2028’ hat. God knows how to shut these evil bastards up.

HARK! It’s time to start pushing for Obama 2028. He’s the most popular living American president and it’s not close. It’s time to start distributing hats. If Donald’s corrupt Supreme Court lets him run again, and they very well might, then Barack Obama gets to run as well. Can I get an amen?

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the fascist billionaires who own social media accidentally spread God’s truth like wildfire. And if you love God’s newsletter, make sure to join today as a paid subscriber:

1. Lie Back and Take It, President Piggy

In case you missed it, a totally surreal moment occurred at the dinner. President Pedo has to sit and listen as Wall Street Journal reporters received an award for their investigation into his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which they pursued despite threatening their lives and suing them for ten billion dollars.

His tortured face journey might delight you. Or throw up.

But then afterwards they all smile and shake hands with him, which is vile and disgusting and confusing as all hell.

They absolutely did not have to do this.

God would never shake hands with Donald Trump. For so many reasons.

For one, hast thou seen his hands?!? Seems like a good way to catch syphilis.

These people just want access. They want to interview him. They want to write a book.

As George Carlin said, “it’s a big club — and you ain’t in it.”

2. Trump “Jokes” About Third Term

VERILY! This shit is not funny!

WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE?!

3. And They All Just Laughed

Donald Trump stood in front of the corporate media, lied about past elections, attacked the press, and put on a TRUMP 2028 hat while announcing that he would run again. And they all laughed.

Again, start printing the Obama 2028 hats and watch MAGA shut the fuck up.

These journalists should have been screaming “PEDOPHILE!” at him at the top of their lungs until security dragged them out. That’s what Jesus would do.

No one is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves.

That means supporting the voices Donald can’t control.

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack. We’re growing fast on YouTube, and your support helps us hire more editors and creatives to put more truth and comedy into the world. This is the last time I’ll be offering a discount this big for a looong time, so get it while you still can:

Let the corporate media continue their access journalism pedo-circus.

Everyone hates them. They’re going away.

Independent media is here to stay.

Love,

God