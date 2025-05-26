Dear Humans,

Today is Memorial Day. A day Americans are told to honor those who gave their lives for democracy, whilst the masses blissfully ignore the onset of fascist dictatorship.

HEY GOD. STOP IT.

I didn’t want to write another rant today. That’s the end goal of childish dictators like Donold. That we spend every waking moment obsessing over what they did or will do next. So much going on, so much to say. and all of it happening so quickly! Not today, Satan.

Instead, I want to talk about something more hopeful. I want to talk about this rebellion we’re building. Because Letters from God isn’t just surviving. It’s still fighting. And like Captain John Paul Jones said, right before boarding a British warship in a sinking vessel:

“I have not yet begun to fight.”

Same, broh.

1. What That Quote Means

In 1779, during the Revolutionary War, John Paul Jones was outgunned, surrounded, and sinking when the British called on him to surrender.

He basically said “no, go fuck yourselves, you fucking assholes.”

His actual quote was “I have not yet begun to fight” and you know what? That was such a rallying cry that he then actually turned the battle around. That fighting spirit is what this newsletter is channeling. It’s something that’s sorely needed.

Everywhere you look, we’re surrounded by apathy, inaction, cowardice, greed, dishonesty, and a total lack of empathy. Just to name a few.

I mean, just look at us. Disregarded. Hunted. Sacrificed on the altar of some corrupt politician’s career goals.

We may all get deported or arrested or worse and yet…here we are. Still refusing to surrender. Still sharing the truth.

Where are you, human? You’re here. You’re not running. You’re not looking away. You’re right here and you’re ready to fight!

2. God Pod Live Update

As you might know, I was interviewed by Jim Acosta a few weeks ago. And I hung out with Rick Wilson of Lincoln Square Media last week. It’s kind of an odd experience to hang out and talk to people you’ve watched on TV for years. And I’ve never been asked on OTHER shows before. It’s new for God, but wonderful. Hopefully it’s something that keeps happening so we can expand the reach of our core message.

We have many more guests in the works ourselves. God and Jesus are back to going live on Substack this week at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Can’t wait to get back with Jesus to fight the oligarchy! I live for these lives!

3. Your Reviews Are In

When I’m exhausted, burned out, or wondering if any of this is worth it, your messages keep me going. Here a few recent ones:

"Your posts bring me joy in a very dark time. Thank you." - Val

"It is plain and simple, but so full of valuable information! Thought provoking." - Kevin

"Just a great site, great perspective, sense of humor in todays dystopian world." - Bob

"With so many people screaming in our faces that they KNOW what you want for us all, it's nice to finally hear it from...uh...the horse's mouth, so to speak (no offense intended, God)" - Mark

"Resistance is our only tool. "God" bolsters our resolve and we cannot weaken, even as we tire." - Janice

This isn’t just me yelling. This is us, holding the line. Together. Thank you.

4. God’s Final Word

If you feel angry today, good. It means your soul is still working.

The soldiers we’re told to honor didn’t die for a country that worships billionaires and book bans. They died for an idea that’s being strangled. And it won’t survive unless we keep breathing life into it.

I have not yet begun to fight. And neither have you.

5. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive…it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

"I've been reading your posts and I love them. The revolution is underway to have a country that follows the constitution and I appreciate you bringing us all together to form a more perfect union. ;-)” - Anne

"This is paradise. It's not an echo chamber. It brings hope, ambition, and ideas to those who can clearly see that the uneducated need education. Plus it's GOD - are you really gonna argue?! :D " — Tracy

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it.





We’ve built something real. Something that matters. Join us.

Love,

God