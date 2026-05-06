Dear Humans,

Today marks the two-year anniversary of Letters from God. Two years ago, I lit a candle in the dark. And I have to confess; I didn’t think anyone would listen. But you did.

1. Two Years of Divine Fury

In this last two years, over 152,000 of you have shown up.

Not just to laugh, but to fight for truth and goodness in a time of lies and evil.

We might not live to see our victory…and yet…here we are, and we’re ready to fight.

They may have the billionaires, and they may buy all the cable and streaming networks.

But we have the truth, Me-dammit!

And we have each other. And when the truth is shouted loud and long enough, it burns through their lies like a holy flame.

Our enemies are Confederate Nazi Soviets in word and deed. A screaming mob of frothing morons formed from all of history’s worst evils.

So we must be formed from all of history’s greatest heroes.

The abolitionists. The truth-tellers. The artists. We are all the Jedi.

We must continue to scream the truth louder than the monsters ever imagined, until the power of this corrupt gang of cowards is broken forever.

2. The World Is Watching

I’m still writing my morning Letters from God, and I hope you enjoy those!

But in case you missed it, Jesus and I have been going live every day at 2pm ET as well. We talk about the news, sing karaoke, and interview incredible guests like Danielle Moodie, Wajahat Ali, Ellie Leonard, Steve Hofstetter, Lewis Black, John Fugelsang and more.

We’ve grown to over 18,000 subscribers on YouTube in just the last month, and thanks to your support, we continue to hire more creatives and editors.

This community also raised over $10,000 for Feeding America this year, helping provide over 100,000 meals to people in need. The power of God singing karaoke should never be underestimated.

3. God’s Final Word

I didn’t think this would work.

How glad I am to know how wrong I was.

I am not alone. Far from it. We are the majority.

And if some have fallen silent, it’s our job to dust them off and help them get back into the fight. Just like I do every damn day.

Because truth, love, hope, empathy, and kindness are worth fighting for.

I’ve asked a lot of wise people if America can ever be saved. Many say no.

I have resolved that this is exactly what the fascists want you to believe. Therefore, I will do the opposite.

So I say: Yes.

I believe. I have to believe.

And if you're still here with God now, you believe too.

You’re stepping into the circle.

This was Year Two.

Year Three, we fight back even harder.

Because they cannot win.

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive — it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

“Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!” - Christine

“”You are entertaining and vigilant. Someone needs to do this and you are doing it well!” — Steve

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 2 years of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God

👍 If you're proud to be part of this holy rebellion, tap the heart button at the bottom of this post. ❤️

💬 Comment with your favorite God moment from the last year.