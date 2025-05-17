Dear Humans,

I saw a story today that made Me sick:

Kristi Noem wants to star in her own reality show where contestants compete for citizenship.

THIS IS REAL. And it is vile.

HOW DARE these people call themselves followers of Jesus Christ?

Jesus could not be more disgusted.

1. The Cruelty Games

Infamous dog-killer Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security is seriously considering a reality show called The American, where twelve immigrants would compete in challenges across the country for a shot at U.S. citizenship. I shit thee not.

The show’s creator, Rob Worsoff (worse off?), insists “this isn’t The Hunger Games.” But if you have to say that? It definitely is.

The contestants would ride a train from Ellis Island through sites like San Francisco, Wisconsin, and Detroit.

‘Contests’ would include mining gold, logrolling, assembling a Model T, and launching rockets…all to prove they’re “American enough.”

Each episode ends in a town hall meeting and elimination vote. The winner? Sworn in at the Capitol, with a fighter jet flyover.

DHS says the proposal is under review.

But Kristi Noem claims she hasn’t read it.

These are obviously more lies from the pit of Hell.

Of course she’s read it. She’s done lunch with the show creator.

She hugs the proposal while she sleeps.

This is her dream project. It’s all she thinks about.

It’s important to note that Kristi Noem regularly and loudly proclaims her ‘Christianity.’

That’s right, dear reader. This person claims to be a devout follower of Jesus, all while abducting migrants and transporting them to foreign prison camps. And she wants to have a reality show about it.

Bless Congressman Eric Swalwell, who this week exposed what a contemptible coward she is:

2. God’s Final Word

Just because someone wears a giant cross around their neck and makes pandering posts about Jesus, it doesn’t make them a good person, or any kind of actual follower of Christ’s teachings.

Kristi Noem is a total moral fraud.

As Senator Bernie Sanders noted about the Republican tax plan this week:

“There is no religion on Earth where anyone would think this is moral behavior.”

Hypocrites like Kristi Noem are why ‘no religion’ is the fastest growing religious group in the USA.

Thou shalt not claim to be a Christian while planning a reality show where you torture immigrants.

If this makes you sick too, dear reader, then God bless you. For real.

It means that there’s still some good in this world.

And it’s worth fighting for.

