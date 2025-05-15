Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! God actually agreed with RFK Jr. on something yesterday - when the Secretary of Health and Human Services humiliated himself by admitting that no one should ever take his medical advice. SMITE!

1. He Admits It!

In a frequent moment of stupidity, RFK Jr. looked lawmakers dead in the eye and said:

“I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me.”

— RFK Jr., your current Secretary of Health and Human Services

God couldn’t agree more. He is 100% correct about this. No one should listen to anything he says, especially his ‘medical advice.’

This is the man who spread anti-vax conspiracies for decades, eats roadkill on the reg, got brain worms somehow, recommends cod liver oil during a measles outbreak, and just fired 20,000 public health workers from the CDC and NIH.

Oh, he also just swam in a Washington Creek filled with sewer runoff, bacteria, and E. coli. Humans and pets are banned from this creek, because it’s unsafe. So naturally, RFK Jr. took his grandchildren there for Mother’s Day. Forsooth, he really has a thing for endangering the health of children.

Drain the swamp?!?

RFK Jr. is literally swimming in it.

2. God’s Final Word

While RFK Jr. peddles cod liver oil and conspiracies, America is facing its worst measles outbreak in decades. Over 1,000 cases have been reported across 31 states. Most are among unvaccinated children. And tragically, this resurgence has caused the first measles deaths in the U.S. since 2015.

Medical ignorance like his isn’t just embarrassing. It’s killing children.

People like RFK Jr. are MONSTERS. Their ignorance would bring back the dark ages.

These monsters must be stopped. Everyone needs to know how staggeringly full of shit they are. He even admitted it!

I’m here to smite these dangerous lies…and I’m ready to fight.

3. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donald Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God

👍 If you’re tired of medieval clowns running public health, hit like.

💬 Comment if God can get a freaking amen for this post.

🔁 Share this to expose what a dummy RFK Jr. admits he is.