Letters from God

24 Comments

Vikki Rawls
Jun 23, 2024

All 10.

1. Put God first. trump always puts himself first.

2. Worship only God. Trump worships himself and money.

3. Don’t misuse God’s name. Trump is quick to utter “goddammit!”

4. Rest on the 7th day and keep it holy. Trump goes out and plays golf.

5. Obey your parents. Pretty sure his mother isn’t obeyed.

6. Never hurt anyone. trump doesn’t care if he hurts anyone.

7. Keep wedding promises. 🤣🤣🤣 Sorry…ridiculous to think he ever had any intention of doing this!

8. Don’t steal. Ask the people he never paid for their goods and/or services.

9. Always tell the truth. trump wouldn’t know the truth if it bit him.

10. Don’t wish for other people’s things. trump doesn’t care who owns something, if he wants it, he considers it his.

Jeanne Thelwell
Jun 23, 2024

at least 8. I don't he's actually killed anyone yet, but if the crowd had found Mike Pence on January 6 . . .

22 more comments...

