How Many Commandments Has Trump Broken?
Dear Humans,
This week was a hard one in the fight against Christian Nationalism. Republican Governor Jeff Landry invoked Moses as he signed a law requiring Louisiana public schools to display the Ten Commandments, while the girl behind him fainted. Donald posted in all caps, “I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS.” Of course he does! He loves breaking them!
Here’s a recap of all the satire news articles I wrote this week, as well as the two half-hour animated podcast episodes of the God Pod.
This Week’s God Pod News:
7-Eleven Introduces Limited Edition 34oz 'Sentencing Slurpee' to Celebrate Trump's Big Day
This Week’s God Pod Episodes:
Here at the God Pod, we’re on a mission to fight the absurdity of fascism, Christian nationalism, and religious extremism with the power of truth and comedy.
Engagement Question:
On a scale of 1-10, how many commandments do you think Trump has broken?
Love,
God
All 10.
1. Put God first. trump always puts himself first.
2. Worship only God. Trump worships himself and money.
3. Don’t misuse God’s name. Trump is quick to utter “goddammit!”
4. Rest on the 7th day and keep it holy. Trump goes out and plays golf.
5. Obey your parents. Pretty sure his mother isn’t obeyed.
6. Never hurt anyone. trump doesn’t care if he hurts anyone.
7. Keep wedding promises. 🤣🤣🤣 Sorry…ridiculous to think he ever had any intention of doing this!
8. Don’t steal. Ask the people he never paid for their goods and/or services.
9. Always tell the truth. trump wouldn’t know the truth if it bit him.
10. Don’t wish for other people’s things. trump doesn’t care who owns something, if he wants it, he considers it his.
at least 8. I don't he's actually killed anyone yet, but if the crowd had found Mike Pence on January 6 . . .