God experiencing full dissociation from reality.

Dearest Human,

BEHOLD! TODAY marks SIX-MONTHS of God on Substack!

I’m so happy to…SORRY. Not in the mood to celebrate anything today, of course. Like many of you, I’m going through all the stages of grief and likely experiencing total dissociation from reality at this moment. Watching the world unfold from Heaven, it feels like I don’t even exist sometimes.

I MEAN SERIOUSLY, WHAT THE FUCK?! HOLY SHIT!!

How could this happen? Well, lots of reasons, of course. But I’m not going into it today. I have very strong opinions I won’t bore you with right now. Many people will disagree with me vehemently.

But we don’t need to fight. We all deserve time to grieve.

How are you dealing with this? How are you feeling? What is your mood?

Leave a comment

I managed to work out today and so I’m high on dopamine right now.

And hey, it’s my frigging 6-month Substack birthday, so I got that going for me. We’re up to #65 on the charts. Someday my voice might even matter!

One thing I have heard a lot of is that we are all going to need communities to keep going. Another is that, like the right wing, we need to support liberal and leftist media. Obviously, I couldn’t agree more.

There is no one left but us. All we have is each other.

Let’s stay together.

I shall never give up.

Never!

I hope you don’t, either.

Love,

God

Please consider becoming a paid Substack subscriber to help God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network of heathens keep growing.