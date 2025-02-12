Dear Humans,

Trump sat in the Oval Office, slumped like a malfunctioning Disney animatronic, expecting admiration. Instead, Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son told him to f* off on a hot mic. What followed was one of the most humiliating moments of Trump’s presidency.

1. The Hot Mic From Hell

It was supposed to be a Trump press conference. Instead, Trump barely spoke. He sat hunched over the desk like a sedated zoo animal, staring blankly while Musk rambled about bureaucracy and fraud.

And then, from the shadows of the Oval Office, came the voice of doom:

"You're not the president, you need to go away."

A child. On a hot mic. In the Oval Office. And then, the kill shot:

"I want you to shut your fucking mouth up."

Don’t believe me? Watch this video from the esteemed Tizzy Ent and decide for yourself. Both quotes are clear as day.

2. Musk Just Publicly Owned Trump

This wasn’t just a toddler owning Trump. This was Musk letting it happen. No 4-year-old comes up with those lines on their own. He’s an innocent child.

These are words he’s heard at home. X Æ A-Xii wasn’t just repeating a phrase. He was saying what his dad has already said.

And Musk? He knows Trump needs him. This wasn’t just a bad look for Donold. This was President Musk showing the world who’s really in charge.

“Daddy says I own you.”

3. God’s Final Word

Another day, another spontaneous act of rebellion. Out of the mouth of babes shall come the truth. And that truth is: “shut your fucking mouth, Donold, you need to go the fuck away.”

And we will make sure that you do.

Love,

God