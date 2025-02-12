Letters from God

Letters from God

82 Comments

User's avatar
Lisa Ferrara's avatar
Lisa Ferrara
Feb 12, 2025

Out of the mouths of babes. Or rather, human shields

Reply
Share
3 replies
Joni Bosch's avatar
Joni Bosch
Feb 12, 2025

It has been hard losing my country and my husband within a month of each other. But God, you give me hope.

Reply
Share
6 replies
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture