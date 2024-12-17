Dear Humans,

For years, the conman promised his cult everything: cheap gas, affordable groceries, and for their children to talk to them again.

His followers cheered, forgiving the lies, the scandals, the convictions, and the gold-plated grift because—hey—at least he pretended to fight for them.

But now that he fooled them again, he’s dropped all pretense.

Project 2025? Loves it now. Gonna do the whole plan.

Grocery prices? HA! Get fucked, peasants. He’s never been inside a grocery store. He thinks apples are stored in the refrigerator.

The cracks are showing. The meltdowns have begun. And frankly, it’s delicious.

The Groceries Aren’t Cheap—And Neither Are the Excuses

Trump’s campaign promise was simple: “I’ll bring prices down.” Cheap groceries, cheap gas—he practically guaranteed it.

Before the election, he boomed:

“I DO, AND IT WILL HAPPEN FAST!”

But now? Reality hath struck. Trump admitted the truth:

“It’s very hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.”

Supporters didn’t take it well. One summed up the collective betrayal:

“If he can’t bring down prices, then wtf is he even here for?”

Groceries: gone. Gas: through the roof. What’s left? A golden toilet salesman shrugging into a microphone.

Tariffs: “I Can’t Guarantee Anything”

If you were hoping tariffs would fix everything, Trump has bad news:

“I can’t guarantee Americans won’t pay more.”

Translation? You’re on your own.

Remember what happened in ‘The Lion King?’ Eventually the hyenas get so hungry that they eat Scar. And the same thing shall happen to ‘The Lying King.’

The CEO Hypocrisy That Broke the Spell

As if admitting failure on groceries and tariffs wasn’t enough, Trump then condemned public support for Luigi Mangione—the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO—calling it “horrible.”

"Maybe it's fake news. I don't know; it's hard to believe that that can even be thought of, but, it seems that there's a certain appetite for him," Trump said. "I don't get it."

Coming from the same guy who:

Glorified Kyle Rittenhouse as a hero,

Hung out with Daniel Penny at a football game after he killed a homeless man two days ago.

For some of Trump’s most loyal supporters, this was the final straw:

“I’m a long-time Trump supporter and Trump needs to stop it. I voted for the common man, NOT CEOs.”

Imagine thinking Trump—the guy with a literal gold-plated penthouse—was ever fighting for you.

Three-time voter Theresa snapped:

“I voted for Trump 3X. Nothing has pushed me further left or away from him than this terrible statement.”

LET THERE BE SMITE!

For years, his fans looked past the lies, the corruption, and the cruelty because they thought he’d deliver. But now, even his most faithful are waking up to the truth:

Thou hast been scammed. Bamboozled. Led astray by the snake oil salesman who never cared for thee.

Groceries are expensive. Tariffs will hit you harder.

And the “common man” you thought you voted for? He’s a conman. He’s chilling with CEOs and calling you the fool.

Welcome to reality, MAGA. It’s about damn time.

The Lord hath spoken…LET THERE BE SMITE! Can I get an amen?

Whether you’re a free or paid subscriber, thank you for being part of this divine comedy.

Now go forth, laugh, and make chaos for the wicked.

Love,

God