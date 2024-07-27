HEY NEWS MEDIA,

BEHOLD! It's Me, God. While you’ve been busy fellating Donald Trump every day for months, you seem to have missed something Earth-shattering: Donald Trump wants to be a dictator and just told a room full of Christians that in four years, “you’re not gonna have to vote.” Yes, you heard that right.

Did you miss it? Here you go:

And now I, the LORD, shall do an in-depth analysis of this. First, I transcribed it and bolded the extremely important parts for you:

“And again, Christians, get out there and vote, just this time!

You won’t have to do it anymore, 4 more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine

You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians, I love you Christians, I’m a Christian (almost chokes on vomit), I love you, get out, You gotta get out and vote,

In four years you don’t have to vote again.

We’ll have it fixed so good…

You’re not gonna have to vote”

Did you get all that? Trump is VERY CLEARLY promising his followers a future where voting is obsolete because he’ll have “it fixed so good.” This is a openly hardcore, explicit threat to the very democracy you all hold dear. Yet, given your pattern, it will be skimmed over and forget within one day.

Is it because you're numb to his constant barrage of outlandish statements? Or maybe you think it’s just more of his usual hyperbole? Whatever the reason, this must not be ignored. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy, and any promise to eliminate it should set off ME-DAMN alarm bells!!!

Oh I know, you’ll post one article today on your websites and that will be that. You’ll say, but we covered it! BULLSHIT. Cover this like you covered the ‘breaking news’ that Joe Biden got old. You won’t. You don’t want to anger all the Trump cult members who browse your content.

Have you forgotten Donald’s promise to “be a dictator on day one?” Well, update! He’s already extended his dictatorship beyond 4 years, until he dies. And then what? It would be passed down to Donald Trump, Jr.? The coked-out douchebag?

Donald is saying the quiet part out loud and you are not listening. Or maybe you are and you just don’t care. You’re too busy doing his dirty work, repeating his lies, writing articles ‘debunking’ how Donald has “nothing to do with Project 2025” because that was written by The Heritage Foundation, which is merely dominated by all his former White House employees. Or maybe you’re just complete and utter morons who truly don’t understand how anything works. Just as likely.

Remember, IT IS YOUR JOB to inform the public about significant threats to their rights. So, do your damn job and make some noise about this. This guy is not kidding about what he wants to do. And as Supreme Dictator, he probably will decide to have you all killed, frankly, so you should maybe think about covering a story this important.

It’s going to be impossible for Me to “bless America” in the future if you are ruled by this demented dipshit. FFS! Thou shalt not ignore the erosion of democracy.

Sincerely,

God

ENGAGEMENT QUESTION:

Did he say that he’s “not a Christian?” He couldn’t have, could he? I listened to it a 100 times and I have decided he merely says “I’m a Christian” whilst choking back vomit. That said, we was VERY CLEAR on the Christian dictatorship part.

