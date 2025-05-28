Letters from God

Letters from God

32 Comments

User's avatar
Cat's avatar
Cat
May 28, 2025

Don’t date fascists is good advice generally. Veritas, indeed. Go Harvard!

Reply
Share
JM Ethridge's avatar
JM Ethridge
May 28, 2025

New t-shirt: Don't Fuck a Fascist

Reply
Share
2 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture