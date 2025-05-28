Dear Humans,

Lo, the students of Harvard hath spoken: Thou shalt not dine, dance, or fornicate with fascists.

Excuse God for a second: HAHAHAHA!

Buckle up, Trump supporters! The dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed.

1. No Dates, No Mercy

Trump has been attacking Harvard for months. He’s obsessed.

He slashed three billion in grants.

Canceled a hundred million in contracts.

Tried to kick out international students.

Then demanded a list of their names and nationalities.

Why does Donald hate Harvard so much?

Is it because his son didn’t get in?

Because he didn’t get in?

Because he was the dumbest me-damn student his teacher had ever seen?

Nay.

Donald hates Harvard because it stands for truth, science, intelligence, and multiculturalism…while he stands for lies, conspiracy, stupidity, and white supremacy.

Well, the students of Harvard have noticed what’s going on. And verily. they’re fucking pissed.

One anonymous post from a verified Harvard student on Sidechat went viral:

“Don’t let them into clubs. Don’t be friends with them. Don’t date them. Bring back real social consequences for politically affiliated with a fascist.”

(NOTE: What you see in this image is how anonymous posts display in the Sidechat app.)

2. Thou Shalt Not Fornicate with Fascists

Only 9% of Harvard students identify as Republicans. Yes, that’s higher than you'd expect. That’s about 2,250 Trump supporters roaming the campus.

And now they shall know what it’s like to be SHUNNED. They fucked around and found out they can’t even fuck around anymore.

Perhaps they should just self-deport to the University of Phoenix Online.

As for the other 91% of Harvard Students? Bless them! God and Jesus are so proud.

3. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive…it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

If you’ve been meaning to support this divine rebellion against fascism, lies, and evil billionaires, now’s the time.

Right now we need your help to keep getting awesome guests and to grow our YouTube and podcast presence.

What our readers are saying:

"I've been reading your posts and I love them. The revolution is underway to have a country that follows the constitution and I appreciate you bringing us all together to form a more perfect union. ;-)” - Anne

"This is paradise. It's not an echo chamber. It brings hope, ambition, and ideas to those who can clearly see that the uneducated need education. Plus it's GOD - are you really gonna argue?! :D " — Tracy

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters. Join us.

Love,

God