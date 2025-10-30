Dear Humans,

HARK! Something is deeply wrong with Derp Führer! He can’t walk, his ankles are swollen, his hands are bruised, and his mind is pudding. Now just in time for Halloween, Tangerine Palpatine is scaring everyone with loose talk of nuclear weapons.

God needs to meditate.

1. Demented Is As Demented Does

This week, Donold called AOC and Jasmine Crockett “low IQ” and claimed they couldn’t pass his “very hard” test.

The same test a child could finish before recess.

Behold a question from the “very hard exam” he aced: 🐎🐅🦆

Then on Wednesday morning, after telling the world he had a “perfect MRI,” Trumpelstiltskin seemingly had another stroke on the toilet mid-post posting only “South Carerdddd.”

Grandpa can’t handle phone anymore.

2. 12 Hours Apart

12 short hours after posting “South Careddd,” the big rotting pumpkin declared America would begin nuclear testing “on an equal basis” with Russia and China. He said he “HATED to do it,” which of course means he loved to do it.

Darth Tax Evader would gladly nuke the entire planet to save his own skin.

3. God’s Final Word

Isn’t it time to remove Count Grabula from power?

God is legitimately concerned this lunatic will blow up the planet just to keep the Epstein files hidden.

In less than a year he’s had an MRI, two “annual” physicals, a cognitive exam, face drooping, swollen ankles, bruised hands, and a mysterious week-long disappearance. He looks lost in every new video. And yet he holds the nuclear codes whilst building himself a ballroom bunker.

Even Heaven has procedures in case God goes crazy. On Earth, thou callest it the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

For the love of Me, use it already!

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God