Letters from God

Carmen Honacker
Oct 30

This is the point where I lose my temper over any friggin' Muppet who still supports this guy! He's now engaging in the fun game of "who has more nukes" with Putin!! Literally spewing crap like "we have more nukes than anyone else on the planet." Which isn't true! Russia does! And if this moron keeps going, he may catapult us into WW3.

David T Moran
Oct 30

Just what we need again, nuclear testing somewhere.

Is this going to happen in his back yard?

Low yeld device set off under mirror-land in Florida.

Wouldn't have to use gold spray paint anymore, place could just glow in the dark.

Couldn't hurt, might even creat a new hole for the golf nut.

