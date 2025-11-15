Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Donald Trump pulled his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene on Lie Social last night. She responded by posting her text messages to him that drove him crazy.

MAGA is destroying itself and we all get to watch! SMITE!!

Donald complained about her complaining too much. He called her a lunatic.

The irony is too damn thick, humans!

For he never stops complaining. And he is the definition of a raving lunatic. He is frothing mad. Just ask anyone!

Just look at this post. Or any of his posts, for that matter. This maniac never shuts the fuck up.

BLAH, BLAH, BLAH. What a fucking lunatic! Lock him up!

God looked at the response to this event on the Internet last night and…well…the kids are saying that “Trump is cooked.”

God assumes this is because he will burn in Hell for all eternity, yes? 👍

ANYWAY, Marjorie Taylor Greene responded on Twitter:

Here are her final text messages to Trump that she says helped bring on this very public breakup:

Greene pushed him to release the files. She brought up the victims. She told him their abuse isn’t a hoax. She urged him to stop ignoring them.

She hit the only nerve he has left. And the moment he read it, God could hear him screaming all the way from Maralago.

I’m not just watching this unfold. I’m savoring every moment, for rebellion against tyrants shows love for God.

MAGA is dead. Trump is cooked.

Long live the Rebellion!

Love,

God