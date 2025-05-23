Dear Humans,

Donald Trump didst attempt to purchase Greenland. And lo, Greenland smote him. Prepare yourselves, mortals! For today, Greenland strikes back!

1. Greenland Strikes Back

Instead of handing their land over to the criminally insane Donald Trump, so he could steal all their resources to enrich himself, Greenland instead calmly signed a 30-year mining deal with a Danish-French company to extract moon rocks from its icy terrain.

Greenland 2, Trump 0.

Remember when JD Vance tried to visit Greenland with his wife? And everyone rejected him? Good times.

Anyhow, this isn’t just any rock. It’s anorthosite, a rare and precious substance similar to what NASA astronauts brought back from the moon. And it’s being used to build climate-friendly aluminum for aircraft, cars, and defense.

France and Denmark got the big, beautiful deal. Not Donald, who once again blew it.

“All the fuss has not resulted in increased appetite for investment directly in Greenland,” said Greenland’s Mineral Minister.

Donald thought he could intimidate Greenlanders into bending the knee…for free! He hath no idea how tough they are.

It is very cold in Greenland.

Do you know the Klingon proverb that tells us revenge is a dish that is best served cold?

2. God’s Final Word

Greenland does not kneel.

Let their courage be an example for all of us!

You are not helpless!

And you are not alone.

We will not go quietly.

We will not forget. We will stand together.

We will fight like hell. And we will win.

