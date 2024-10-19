Dearest Humans,

The funniest thing is happening with the money Elon is using to try to bribe swing voters. But before we get to that….

BEHOLD! Here are My favorite pictures and memes from this past week.

Oh no…not again.

SMITE!!!

The real border crisis.

Leave a comment

Drax the Destroyer destroyed Donold. It was glorious.

And so did Jim Gaffigan.

Elon Is Not Smart

I soon discovered that you beautiful humans have already found a way to smite him.

Thoughts?

Leave a comment

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share