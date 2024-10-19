Elon’s $100 Swing Voter Bribe Fail
He is not smart, LOL.
Dearest Humans,
The funniest thing is happening with the money Elon is using to try to bribe swing voters. But before we get to that….
BEHOLD! Here are My favorite pictures and memes from this past week.
SMITE!!!
Drax the Destroyer destroyed Donold. It was glorious.
And so did Jim Gaffigan.
Elon Is Not Smart
I soon discovered that you beautiful humans have already found a way to smite him.
Thoughts?
May God smite Elon for not giving that money to people who are hungry and living in poverty.
Us on the left are smarter than those on the right!! Thanks Elon for helping fund Kamala's campaign!!