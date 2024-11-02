Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! The best memes of the week, as chosen by the LORD THY GOD:

You god it, human! The only person losing their citizenship after this election shalt be Melon Husk.

ADFA

3 days till we pass this gigantic infectious kidney stone.

3 DAYS LEFT.

Have you voted yet? Get out there and vote, ME-DAMMIT!

Do it, dammit! Do it for God! Do it for Jesus. Do it for the 54th Massachusetts regiment. Do it for Easy Company. Do it for everyone who has fought these fascists with everything they’ve got.

But most importantly, DO IT FOR YOURSELF.

Can I get a FRIGGING AMEN?!

Love,

God

THE OFFERING PLATE

We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.

Sign up today to help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:

Click Here to Get 35% Off

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share