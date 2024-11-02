God's Favorite Memes of the Week
November 2nd, 2024.
Dear Humans,
BEHOLD! The best memes of the week, as chosen by the LORD THY GOD:
You god it, human! The only person losing their citizenship after this election shalt be Melon Husk.
ADFA
3 days till we pass this gigantic infectious kidney stone.
3 DAYS LEFT.
Have you voted yet? Get out there and vote, ME-DAMMIT!
Do it, dammit! Do it for God! Do it for Jesus. Do it for the 54th Massachusetts regiment. Do it for Easy Company. Do it for everyone who has fought these fascists with everything they’ve got.
But most importantly, DO IT FOR YOURSELF.
Can I get a FRIGGING AMEN?!
Love,
God
Amen. I voted... evil can not be stopped with wishes and good intentions.. our complacency led to evil crashing the party in the first place. What followed was the natural course of events. It really does fall upon us to save us from ourselves, never forgetting the compassion required to complete this action. Love yourself. Go vote.
Please flush Trump. Also, remember that our issues don't start at the top. That's just a symptom, like a rash caused by an autoimmune disorder.