Dear Humans,

Today marks 14 months of Letters from God.

And I just won the #1 Political Comedy Award for the entire multiverse. It's bestowed by the Universe Academy Awards up in Canadaverse. You probably haven’t heard of it down on Earth. It's based on how much your fans love you.

Somehow, despite God’s incessant rambling, you're still here. That means more than I can say.

This unique little newsletter has become something powerful.

A rebellion built on hope.

You've helped it grow, fueled only by the sheer force of truth and comedy.

You've told your friends. You've supported my work. You've sent messages that made me laugh out loud and tear up in the same breath. And so today, I'm not just celebrating a number. I'm celebrating you.

Look to the helpers:

"We need voices without fear. Keep it up.” - Rick "I don't believe the fairytale, but I'll listen to you😉" - Lesley "I believe in what you are doing. I stand with you and will fight to the end. Thank you." - Brandon "You call it straight, communicate clearly and with strength and are spot on the bulls eye." - Jacqueline "You give me hope….when I have none." - Harriet

It’s a dark time in the USA. But this wonderful community of angels gives me joy whenever I am lost, anxious or depressed.

You remind me that there are still good people in this world who give a damn and remember they must never give up.

Thank you for being part of this.

Love,

God

