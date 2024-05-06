Letters from God

Letters from God

10 Comments

Joe Zvanut
May 7, 2024

Didja ever get the feeling that Republicans don't believe what they do will count against them? Just for them. Like they're exempt from judgement because they're saved. Their Evangelical minister told them so.

The rest of us? I'm not so sure about a one-way ticket to paradise stamped by a guy who has 3 private jets, lives in a gated community to keep the riff-raff out and sports a 2 carat diamond pinky ring, so we're hedging our bets by doing what I can to help people. Like they say: "Couldn't hurt."

BmG
May 7, 2024

Thank thee 😄

