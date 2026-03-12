Dear Humans,

Today on The God Show, we covered three things that perfectly capture the moment we’re living in: a president who thinks higher gas prices are good, a reporter who finally told him the truth to his face, and a comedian who reminded us that laughter is still allowed in this cursed timeline.

Let us begin.

1. Trump Says High Gas Prices Are Good

Yes. Really.

Donald Trump is now trying to convince Americans that rising gas prices are actually a good thing because the United States produces a lot of oil.

In other words, you should feel patriotic while paying more at the pump.

Jesus and I broke down this latest attempt to gaslight the country.

Watch here:

2. Bless The PBS Reporter Who Broke Trump’s Brain

Next, a miracle.

PBS reporter Liz Landers looked the President of the United States in the eye and said the one sentence that apparently causes him physical pain:

“It wasn’t rigged though.”

Donald immediately short-circuited and began shouting that anyone who says the election wasn’t rigged is a “rotten reporter.”

Bless you, Liz Landers. Journalism still lives.

Watch here:

3. Comedian Jay Black Joins The God Show

Finally, something fun.

We sat down with comedian Jay Black for a wide-ranging conversation about teaching high school English, gay cruises, Shakespeare, Vonnegut, stand-up comedy, and the unforgettable invention of Millennial Twink Jesus.

Jay also talks about his years as a teacher, life on the road with Steve Hofstetter, and why comedians spend more time observing the party than enjoying it.

Watch here:

4. Join the Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him. Here are some of our recent reviews:

“As an Atheist I’m thrilled to find out there is a GAWD! And one that has his shit together! You always make me smile. “ - Lise

“I’ve always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!” — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 18 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God