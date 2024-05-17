Letters from God

Letters from God

User's avatar
William's avatar
William
May 17, 2024

God, did you design Orcas and Pandas on the same day? I see a lot of design similarities. That's not a criticism, btw.

Joe uziel's avatar
Joe uziel
May 17, 2024

Hey God 👋. I just read that a porpoise or a 🐬 started attacking people. Is this just a coincidence, or some of that divine justice, like you used to do with those bolts of lightning 🌩. You know, burning 🔥 bush and whatnot.

