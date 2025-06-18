Letters from God

Letters from God

62 Comments

User's avatar
Tracy's avatar
Tracy
Jun 18, 2025

Mike is an Evangelical Christian who is "dying" for Armageddon and the Rapture. Poor soul, he doesn't realize he'd be left behind and burnt to a crisp!

Reply
Share
3 replies
@lms12311's avatar
@lms12311
Jun 18, 2025

These so-called “Biblical” politicians want to speed up the Rapture post-haste. Ironically, I believe none of them will come close to the Pearly Gates. And Satan probably needs to expand Hell in order to house them all. Instead of worshipping a golden calf, they’re worshipping a golden jackass.

Reply
Share
1 reply
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture