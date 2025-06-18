Dear Humans,

Mike Huckabee sent Donald Trump the most sycophantic text message I’ve ever seen. It is so ridiculous, it reads like fanfiction from the world’s sweatiest youth pastor.

And yes, Trump proudly posted it on main. So I read it. And now, God is here to respond to every single stupid sentence.

1. Huckabee’s Full Text Message to Donold

First, here is the text message that the groveling Mike Huckabee sent to his cult leader Donold.

WARNING: It is SO pathetic.

Mr President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century—maybe ever.

The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else.

You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice.

I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts.

No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945.

I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you.

I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.

You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy.

My job is to be the last one to leave.

I will not abandon this post.

Our flag will NOT come down!

You did not seek this moment.

This moment sought YOU!

It is my honor to serve you!

2. A Message from God to Mike Huckabee

Dear Mike Huckabee,

I saw your pathetic text message to Donold. We all did. He posted it on main.

In the first place, I didn’t “spare” Trump in Butler, PA. I had nothing to do with that. I slept in that day, as I do everyday.

But if I hadn’t, believe Me, I would not have done anything to intervene. If anyone did intervene, it must have been Satan, because Donold is clearly the Antichrist.

Mike, for real? You wouldn’t want these decisions about WW3 made by anyone else? Are you high? Clearly anyone else would be better. This situation would be better managed by a squirrel high on coke.

“You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice.” - fake pastor Mike Huckabee

That’s Me damn right. So sit the hell down and listen.

I AM THE ONE WHO IS CALLED I AM.

Let Me be clear, Mike. You’re a bitch.

“Ha-ha! God called you a bitch!”

You compared Donold to Truman - a genocidal maniac who used nuclear weapons on innocent civilians.

What exactly do you want him to do? You’re the ambassador to Israel and yet you’re too petrified of him to even offer an opinion.

“I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.” - fake pastor Mike Huckabee

Again, that’s Me damn right. My voice is far more important than yours, Mike.

In fact, I just checked and even though I’ve only been posting blogs for 13 months, God now ranks 5 spots above you.

Eat a dick, Mike.

Mike, the mad king Donold sent you to Israel because he only hires the worst people for every job. Think about it.

He hired an anti-vax lunatic with brain worms who drinks raw milk and swims in raw sewage to be in charge of all health. He hired a guy who lied about being a pilot to head the FAA. He hired a drunken idiot to be in charge of the military. And so on.

And so he hired you, the fakest fake Christian on the planet, to be the ambassador to Israel.

Do you get it yet, you ignorant fuck?

What is God saying? Of course you don’t.

Thou shalt resign in disgrace, Mike Huckabee.

Thou art an abomination before the Lord!

3. Never Give Up

They lie, they flatter tyrants, they weaponize faith.

And they will lose.

Because we are still here.

And growing stronger by the day.

They want a Christian theocracy.

We want a world where truth still matters.

You just have to keep going.

Keep shouting. Keep showing up.

Because this is what makes them afraid:

The truth.

The laughter.

And all of us refusing to give up.

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

4. They’re Coming For Us All

We showed our power this weekend. But Trump and his horde of demons are not going to go quietly. They will be more furious than ever at suffering this utter humiliation. This is why they are now escalating the violence.

At their core, the right wants to kill us all. Surely, by now, that must be clear.

These losers never stop trying to scare people like us. They say the most evil things you could possibly imagine.

Every time I say something true, the “free speech warriors” lose their minds. They report my content. They get posts taken down. The big platforms don’t care. They just do their bidding.

These are the same evil bastards who attacked the Capitol and then got pardoned.

These are the same vile scumbags who kidnap mothers and fathers and then have the gall to complain about being harassed.

Fascists lie all day with no consequences. They even become president!

They want God gone because what we do here works.

It’s loud. It’s fast. It’s funny.

It’s waking people up. And it’s growing fast.

Let Me remind you who I am.

I am THE God of All Social Media.

Over five million followers across every major platform. No corporate backers. What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing to push back stronger. Join the Rebellion today! I have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"You made it rain in DC today, and for that I thank you!" - Lisa "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!” - Mary

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

Get 20% off as a thanks for reading:

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do that as well right here:

Give a gift subscription