God Passes Ann Coulter, Reaches #69 On The Charts
lol...69
Dear Humans,
I just checked the paid subscriber rankings for Substack U.S. Politics board and…BEHOLD! Not only have we passed Ann Coulter, we jumped several spots past her.
SMITE!
God currently sits at ranking #69 on the charts.
LOL…69…you know, like the sexual position? Where both parties have their heads on the others genitals? You know, like what corporate media does with billionaires.
He may have silenced the Washington Post editorial board, but Jeffery Bezos will never be able to stop me from endorsing Kamala Harris!
I am not owned by any billionaire. Nor will I ever be.
Thanks to YOU!
YOU’RE ALL I NEED TO GET BY!
9 DAYS LEFT
There’s only 9 days left until we defeat Donold forever. Here at Letters from God, we’ve been on top of everything, from the ridiculous to the very serious.
Did we laugh when the demented felon ranted about some dead golfer’s dick? Of course.
Or when Mike Johnson begged Jake Tapper to stop saying the word ‘penis’? You betcha.
Or when people review-bombed that one McDonold’s? Obviously.
But we also cover the extremely serious things going on. Here are some of our more important pieces from this last week.
9 days left. As Tim Walz says…
I CAN’T WAIT TO NEVER SEE HIM ON TV EVER AGAIN!
Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)
THE OFFERING PLATE
Over the next 9 days God and Jesus will be working hard to fight back against Donold’s lies and elect Kamala Harris. We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.
Sign up today to help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:
Love,
God
Please watch and share this message from Michelle Obama to the men of the United States.
Not to toot my own horn, but I subscribed about a hour before this wonderful news, so it's because of me Ann Coulter languishes in the depths. Yeah I know its not me but I'm allowed to dream!
Thanks for sharing the link to Michelle's amazing speech and Mazel Tov on passing the wicked witch. YOU ROCK!