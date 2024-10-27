Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

I just checked the paid subscriber rankings for Substack U.S. Politics board and…BEHOLD! Not only have we passed Ann Coulter, we jumped several spots past her.

SMITE!

God currently sits at ranking #69 on the charts.

LOL…69…you know, like the sexual position? Where both parties have their heads on the others genitals? You know, like what corporate media does with billionaires.

He may have silenced the Washington Post editorial board, but Jeffery Bezos will never be able to stop me from endorsing Kamala Harris!

I am not owned by any billionaire. Nor will I ever be.

Thanks to YOU!

YOU’RE ALL I NEED TO GET BY!

9 DAYS LEFT

There’s only 9 days left until we defeat Donold forever. Here at Letters from God, we’ve been on top of everything, from the ridiculous to the very serious.

Did we laugh when the demented felon ranted about some dead golfer’s dick? Of course.

Or when Mike Johnson begged Jake Tapper to stop saying the word ‘penis’? You betcha.

Or when people review-bombed that one McDonold’s? Obviously.

But we also cover the extremely serious things going on. Here are some of our more important pieces from this last week.

9 days left. As Tim Walz says…

I CAN’T WAIT TO NEVER SEE HIM ON TV EVER AGAIN!

Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)

Leave a comment

THE OFFERING PLATE

Over the next 9 days God and Jesus will be working hard to fight back against Donold’s lies and elect Kamala Harris. We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.

Sign up today to help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:

Click Here to Get 35% Off

Love,

God

Please watch and share this message from Michelle Obama to the men of the United States.

Share

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share