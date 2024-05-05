God Is Replaced By His MAGA Brother Tod
Hello friend, and thank you for subscribing to the God Pod on substack. I’m excited to share all the content we are making directly to your inbox, where it cannot be hidden from you by AI algorithms, controlled by shady tech bro billionaires. Much of the stuff that I write and create is deemed blasphemous and ‘not ok’ by their insanely puritan algorithms.
ANYWAY
Here is a video I performed in and edited last week. I hope you enjoy.
WARNING: GOD SWEARS. A LOT.
- God
