Hi, humans!

I’m pleased to announce that, with the assistance of Substack, we just got live-streaming working.

GOD WILL GO LIVE TO WATCH THE DEBATE TONIGHT!

BUT NOTE:

This experience is currently only available on the app. LOOK FOR THE NOTIFICATION AT 8:45 EST! God will be live and on your phone in the Substack app to watch the VP debate! We will also have a live chat in our chatroom:

The debate will run for about 90 minutes. Afterwards, Jesus and I will record a reaction episode of the God Pod that will come out on Wednesday.

Will you be joining us? Get excited!

GOD’S VP DEBATE SPECIAL

QUESTIONS?

