Letters from God

Letters from God

71 Comments

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mostly wibbly's avatar
mostly wibbly
7h

Woo #1!

Well deserved after lots of hard work

Well done!

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Diane Cooner's avatar
Diane Cooner
7h

I will continue to invite friends. I think your work is awesome as is your sense of humor! And I REALLY LOVE seeing God in my inbox.

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