Dear Humans,

Holy shit! I can’t believe this but, Letters from God is currently ranked as the #1 Humor publication on all of Substack.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people.

God is #1! Can I get a frigging amen?

1. Your Love Is Lifting Me Higher

And they told God not to become a comedian. They said that people would be too afraid to laugh at God’s jokes.

Well who’s laughing now, Voltaire?

God is the #1 Humor publication and it’s all thanks to readers like you. You gave us agency. You freed us from billionaires and their algorithmic control. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

We’re putting your support to good use.

We’ve built out a real team!

We’ve got project managers. We’ve got writers. We’ve got editors. We’ve even got animators now!

I put together a little demo reel of the animations made so far.

Clearly, we’re capable of anything. I think it’s time to start making some real cartoons. What would you like to see God and Jesus do? Oh, I know.

SMITE THE PEDOCRACY! SMITE!

2. Our YouTube Is Exploding

I’m still writing my morning Letters from God, and I hope you enjoy those!

Jesus and I also go live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2pm ET. We interview journalists, authors, comedians, professors, all kinds of awesome people.

We’ve grown to over 24,000 subscribers on YouTube in just a few months and our engagement is OFF THE CHARTS.

The video we posted a few hours ago already has over 30,000 views!

3. God’s Final Word

At this rate of growth, we’ll have a HUUGE YouTube channel within a year. This will help us reach so many more people.

It’s our hope that by expanding our reach all across the Internet, we can expand our pro-democracy independent media and help turn the tide against fascism.

God wants to save the world.

We want to provide a loud progressive voice at a time where most media is controlled by MAGA billionaires.

We’re progressive comedians in the cursed ‘Joe Rogan Era’ of comedy.

Or as Trump might call us — godless communist radical leftist lunatics.

All I know is, we want to fix this cursed timeline and set this world back on a better path. We unapologetically demand justice and reform.

I believe we will win in the end.

I have to believe.

And if you're still here with God now, you believe too.

Because they cannot win.

4. Join the Rebellion

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack.

But staying independent doesn’t happen by magic. Believe Me, I checked. The angels are terrible with invoices.

Paid subscribers are the reason we can keep writing morning letters, producing live shows, making videos, building cartoons, running the private Discord, taking karaoke requests, and telling the truth while the billionaire media machine kisses Trump’s ring.

This isn’t just a newsletter.

It’s a protest.

It’s a community.

It’s a loud, funny, pro-democracy middle finger to the fascist weirdos trying to ruin everything good.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

Join today as a paid subscriber and help keep the #1 Humor publication on Substack independent, growing, and fighting like hell.

Get 50% off for 1 year

We’ve built something real.

Now let’s make it impossible to ignore.

Love,

God