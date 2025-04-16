Dear Humans,

An innocent father has been imprisoned in a foreign supermax facility for over a month. This week, his wife raised her voice in a moment of unshakable faith and said “God hasn’t forgotten you, Kilmar.”

I’ll be honest, when I heard her say those words, I teared up. It hit me deep.

1. God Wept.

Jennifer’s voice is the sermon. Let her speak. Let it wreck you. Let it remind you what this country is doing in your name.

Full Transcript: Statement from Jennifer Vasquez Sura

Today is 34 days of after his disappearance, and I stand before you filled with spirit that refuses to bring down. I will not stop fighting until I see my husband alive. Kilmar, if you can hear me, stay strong. God hasn’t forgotten about you. Our children are asking: When will you come home? And I pray for the day I tell them the time and date that you’ll return. As we continue through Holy Week, my heart aches for my husband, who should have been here leading our Easter prayers. Instead I find myself pleading with the Trump administration and the Bukele administration to stop playing political games with the life of Kilmar. Our family is torn apart during this scary time. and our children miss their dad so much. Despite the challenges we continue to face with the U.S., and the Salvadorian government, I hope that the strength of faith and the resilience within us will keep us standing after all the punches we continue to receive. Our ability to fight back against these governments are testimonies to the spirit of fight and restraint that God has given us. We will continue standing strong, and we will never give up on you, Kilmar.

Spread her message far and wide. More people must know about this.

Share

2. God’s Final Word

There is a power greater than cruelty. Greater than fear. Greater than any prison. It is the power of love.

Love refuses to vanish. It holds on when everything else has let go. It speaks through trembling voices and tear-streaked faces. It moves through mothers who stand before microphones, through children who ask impossible questions, through all who choose to care. It inspires millions of people to fight back against fear and oppression.

Hate may shout, but love endures. And love, in the end, shall save the day.

God has not forgotten you, Kilmar. That’s damn right.

3. Get Up! Stand Up!

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh through the fury and cry through the hope. If you want to stay connected to this strange little corner of the internet where we do both, you’re welcome here to join us:

Get 25% off for 1 year

"By God, you're God!! The truth and the light, here for us in the fight! God is good, God is great. Thank you God for fighting hate." - Sara "You make me laugh and swear slightly less than I do" - Dave

Thou shalt not give up now. Love shall overcome all odds.

Love,

God

PS - Can God get an amen?

Leave a comment