Dear Humans,

Today, God and Jesus watched in horror as MAGA fake pastors prayed over Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Yes, they actually touched him. BARF.

God breaks the prayer down line by line and smites every lie.

Make sure to drop a like here and there. Thanks for supporting God’s independent media!! You are the reason this channel is thriving!

We just launched our YouTube channel yesterday, and we already have over 1,500 subscribers! God feels this is pretty good!

Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel:

youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God