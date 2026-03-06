Letters from God

Letters from God

19 Comments

User's avatar
deniway's avatar
deniway
3h

Well, God, you know he needs all the prayers that he can get!

Reply
Share
Gibby75's avatar
Gibby75
3h

How many pedophiles or convicted felons are among that group? We can all i"don"tify at least one.

Gotta be a few more for sure

Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture