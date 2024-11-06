Dear Humans,

I’m not sure how I could have been so wrong. Today I am feeling like I don’t exist. Maybe I never did.

I wrongly assumed that Americans would reject someone who wants to use firing squads on his opponents. Apparently that makes a lot of people positively giddy, never understanding that once that bell is rung, they might be next in line.

I wrongly assumed that women would reject him because of all the evil shit he hath said and done to them.

I wrongly assumed that if her rallies were always full, and his always half empty, that this was a sign of enthusiasm.

It’s sickening that people could willingly choose someone that has said and done all the things he has said and done. Someone they know aspires to be a dictator.

It’s sickening that the billionaires and the corporate media went along with all of this.

It’s sickening that so many people could be so easily misled. He is an excellent misleader.

It is an indictment of the morality of an entire nation. It is a stain that shall never be washed out.

I am so sorry, humans.

I wish there was something I could say to assuage the anguish you must feel today.

I love you and I will keep speaking the truth for as long as I have breath in my body.

