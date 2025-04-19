Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Apr 19, 2025

This is a test to see who judges me without reading, or thinks that calling for an uprising is ‘the least you can do.’ 😂

Reply
Share
2 replies
Elizabeth Behnke's avatar
Elizabeth Behnke
Apr 19, 2025

I know, right! First the stuffed shirts at Hah-vahd do the right thing, then David Brooks! WTF is happening!?!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture