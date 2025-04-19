Dear Humans,

As thou art no doubt aware, the LORD thy God hath been labeled a radical leftist lunatic for upholding quaint little notions like “thou shalt not lie” and “thou shalt not murder.” And yet, even I was surprised this week to find Myself agreeing with a lifelong conservative.

1. “America Needs An Uprising”

If there be a soul alive who despises the Republican party more than I do, I wouldst like to meet them…and shake their hand. I take no joy in the redemption arcs of Bush-era ghouls with cable news shows, nor Trump’s ex-lawyers who now grift off their association with him. Nor does God praise Republicans for doing the least. Verily, they can all get wrecked.

However, behold David Brooks, longtime loathsome conservative columnist and likely inspiration for the NY Times Pitchbot, who did the most he can do. He used his most prized possession - his op-ed space on the NY Times - to say something truly radical.

“What’s Happening Is Not Normal. America Needs an Uprising That Is Not Normal.”

God agrees this is essential. In fact, God hath using the word ‘rebellion,’ to be more precise. ‘Resistance’ sounds far too flaccid.

2. Join, Or Die.

This is significant. One of the signs of a true uprising is division among the ruling class. So listen to God: mocking people like this is a distraction. It’s about as useful as pessimism. Building the movement and working together as ONE TEAM is the task ahead.

The time to unite is short. We must join or die.

3. God’s Commandment

Today, across this land, marches shall take place in defiance of the Mad King. The people go forth to declare: No kings. Not in America. Not now. Not ever!

These are not ordinary protests. This is the start of something sacred. The people have remembered their power. And they shall not go quietly into that dark night.

So let it be written, so let it be done!

Thou shalt march on Washington by the millions and not leave until The Mad King Donald is deposed!

4. Join God's Rebellion

In just a few months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God