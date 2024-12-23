If you’re enjoying Letters from God, I hope you’ll consider giving it as a gift to others. It’s a great way to help the people you love stay better informed and since all you have to do to give it is click the button below, it will make your holiday shopping easier!

We are fighting back every single day with comedy, truth, and satire. We have important work ahead. We will never give up.

Give a gift subscription

Give the gift of divine comedy, sharp satire, and heavenly laughs with a subscription to Letters from God. It’s the gift that keeps on giving all year long.

When I began writing Letters from God, I had no idea where it would take me. Now I’m writing articles once, sometimes twice a day discussing the issues of the day. I don’t have a large team. We are not backed by billionaires. We work directly for you, championing our progressive values as well as smiting the oligarch pricks. We have been there every step of the way, fighting for the truth.

I hope you’ll consider sharing Letters from God with a member of your family, a friend, a colleague, or a neighbor.

Wishing you a happy holiday season as we prepare for the year ahead. Don’t let the bastards get you down.

Love,

God

Give a gift subscription

Get a group subscription