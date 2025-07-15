Dear Humans,

Earlier today, House Republicans once again voted to block the release of the Epstein files. Ghislaine Maxwell has expressed her willingness to testify.

Democrats have been trying to get the Epstein files released to the public so we can know what the hell is going on here. But today the Republican-controlled House shut it all down.

After screaming for their release for years, every single Republican in the House voted against releasing them. They’re also not going to let Maxwell testify.

They talk about transparency while making sure the truth never sees daylight. They will use every manner of lie and distraction to protect their cult leader.

People need to know the truth. And they need to constantly be reminded of it moving forward. Forsooth, that’s exactly why this newsletter exists. And it’s why we’re expanding.

Right now, we’re building something bigger than ever. We’re growing our team, upgrading video production, and expanding into YouTube to reach more people who are being failed by mainstream media. The podcast is leveling up, we’re bringing in more guests, and we’re continuing to publish daily with no investors, no ads, and no outside influence.

This project has grown entirely because of people like you. Every new reader, every person who shares a post, every single subscriber - you’re the reason this continues to grow and reach more people every week.

We don’t have billionaire backers or corporate sponsorship. What we do have is truth, momentum, and a growing community of people who still give a damn.

If you’ve been reading for a while and you believe in what we’re doing, I’m asking you to subscribe today. Because this work is only getting more urgent, and we want to do more of it, faster.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you. And if you can’t subscribe right now, just share the post with someone who needs to see it.

Thanks for being here.

Love,

God

Give a gift subscription