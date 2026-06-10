Letters from God

Letters from God

69 Comments

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God
11h

Seriously, if you haven't joined our community yet, you're missing out!

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Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
11h

Remember everyone, FOTUS always votes by mail....

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