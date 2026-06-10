Dear Humans,

Republicans are freaking out because their fascist candidate lost in the L.A. mayor’s race.

In a little seen clip from yesterday, Mike Johnson basically said they don’t need evidence because they’ve got some important feelings going on.

Bless the little heart on this post so daddy billionaire accidentally shows it to more people.

RAJU: But what evidence is there to prove the California election is rigged?



MIKE JOHNSON: Look, some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it’s impossible to prove. But I think everybody knows instinctively that something is wrong here.

Did you catch that?

Mike Johnson just admitted that their accusations are impossible to prove.

He said that their ‘instincts’ are telling them that something is wrong. Hmm…that sounds a lot like feelings, Mike.

Remember when Republicans were all wearing ‘fuck their feelings’ shirts back in 2016? God remembers.

That was only 10 years ago.

In the first place, California takes a long time to count votes because PEOPLE ACTUALLY FUCKING LIVE THERE. It might take 5 seconds to count the votes in South Dakota, but that’s because it’s a barren wasteland occupied by 2 Republican Senators fighting over a single goat to fuck.

(Unless of course, you, dear reader, against all odds, are from there, in which case, South Dakota is pretty cool.)

The Republicans are demanding we believe that every lost election is “rigged” or “stinks to high heaven” while they just ended Black representation all across the South.

Trump demands that all vote-in mailing be ended…AND HE VOTES BY MAIL EVERY SINGLE TIME!!!

They mock our feeling that a racist fascist pedophile criminal hellbent on world conquest is a bad thing but then ask us to care about THEIR feelings.

HEY REPUBLICANS, GET FUCKED!

And they’re deploying their fascist MAGA media to complain about actual lawful elections. They don’t give a damn about anything Trump does, but hyperventilate that Californians are ACTUALLY COUNTING VOTES.

Reminds me of 2020, when Republicans demanded that votes stopped being counted. They’re saying all these things now because they’re terrified they’re going to lose in November. They’re terrified that they might actually have to answer for their crimes.

THEY’RE TERRIFIED.

Good.

Fuck your feelings, Mike Johnson.

Fuck your feelings, Republicans.

Fuck them all to hell.

Most sincerely,

God

PS - We should not have to live in a world where truth is owned by fascist billionaires, but here we are. So I’m asking directly: if you’re able, please become a paid subscriber.

This is worker-run, reader-funded, billionaire-free media.

Just us, telling the truth as loudly as we can.

Bless you for keeping this going.