Dear Humans,

Lo, the jig is up. Even Fox News, the temple of Trump worship, has now admitted the handwriting on Epstein’s “Birthday Book” looks exactly like Donald’s.

On live TV, conservative reporter Sarah Bedford called it “extremely plausible that this was Donald Trump’s signature.”

Host Howard Kurtz himself added, “It looks like his signature.”

1. Fox News Quietly Confirms the Signature

As you may remember, Donald Trump wrote a disgusting note to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday book. He drew the body of what appears to be a teenage girl. He signed his name at the bottom to make pubic hair.

This cartoon is part of the Epstein 50th birthday book released by Congress that now even Fox News has confirmed Trump signed.

But this isn’t some isolated scribble.

The birthday book it’s a part of is a grotesque album of disgusting depravity, complete with a cartoon that lays their pattern out like a roadmap. It shows him coaxing young girls in with balloons, transformed into women servicing Epstein “20 years” later, stamped with the words “what a great country.”

This illustration was also in the vile Epstein 50th birthday book alongside Donald’s letter.

Add to that Trump’s own notorious public boast, once telling a ten-year-old he would be “dating her in ten years,” and the picture is no longer fragmented.

It’s a clear pattern.

They were proud to be grooming children.

And now, across the ocean, the British people have raised a 4,300 square foot banner of Trump and Epstein side by side on the Long Walk to Windsor Castle so that the King’s honored guest cannot escape his reflection.

Funded by tens of thousands of pounds from disgusted citizens, it is a protest in the shape of a billboard, a welcome party of shame.

Well done, British people!

Sometimes, I really love humans.

2. The Truth Will Out

Do not despair, humans. The truth is stubborn, like a weed bursting through concrete. It cannot be paved over by lies or drowned out by Fox spin. Even in the halls of power and on the lawns of Windsor, it shines for all to see.

The mighty fall. The guilty squirm. And the people laugh, boo, and hold banners higher than the walls of any castle. That is hope, not despair. That is proof the darkness has cracks.

Take comfort, for the empire of deceit is crumbling in real time, and you are witnesses to its collapse. The truth always finds a stage, and right now the spotlight is blinding.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God