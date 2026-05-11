Letters from God

Letters from God

16 Comments

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Israfel Frost's avatar
Israfel Frost
34m

It's not a golden calf, obviously.

Calves are beautiful, a benefit to everyone around them, and delicious to boot.

Cheeto Christ Stupid Czar is ugly, a blight on humanity, and even remembering he exists makes me nauseous.

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4 replies
DL Jr's avatar
DL Jr
27m

The VA retirement age nuclear option would be so awesome! Fuck em all.

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