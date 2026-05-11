Dear Humans,

REJOICE! Fox News is freaking out because Democrats have found a real way to fight back in Virginia.

Now they just need to do it, ME dammit!

Even Rob Schneider agrees.

1. Thou Shalt Just Do It!

After the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a voter-approved redistricting plan on Friday, legal writer Quinn Yeargain argued Democrats could lower the judicial retirement age, replace the court, and reopen the whole damn fight, because the Virginia Constitution lets the General Assembly set mandatory retirement rules for judges!!

Fox News’ Jonathan Turley indignantly called it a “gut-and-pack scheme” and “the Nike School of Constitutional Law: Just do it,” which was supposed to sound scary, but actually sounds fucking awesome. 😎

You know it’s a MIRACULOUS IDEA by how loudly these Fox News fascists are shrieking.

2. Smite Trump’s $600 Fake Phone Scam

Meanwhile, Trump Mobile’s golden T1 phone is still nowhere to be found after the company kept taking $100 deposits from the morons who somehow still don’t realize he’s a conman.

Jesus and I watched a Trumper crash the hell out while I laughed my ass off and ate popcorn.

Trump Mobile’s own fine print was recently altered and now says the $100 deposit does NOT guarantee a phone will ever be produced, released, delivered, or made available for purchase.

BWAHAHA!

3. Thou Shalt Not Worship A Golden Pedophile

Evangelicals helped dedicate a 22-foot golden Trump statue at his Doral golf course, and Pastor Mark Burns actually had to say it was “not a golden calf.”

He’s right. It’s not a golden calf. It’s s golden pedophile.

4. Trump Voters Want To FAFO With The Hantavirus

People still have PTSD from Covid. This is why the hantavirus outbreak has people shooketh. MAGA influencers are already promising not to defend themselves from the extremely fatal disease.

Bold strategy, MAGA! Let’s see how this plays out. 🍿

5. God Smites The Trolls On Threads

MAGA trolls keep asking atheists what they’ll say to God on Judgment Day.

And so God responded.

6. This Is Why We Mock Them

Trump wants to be worshipped.

Too bad.

Because mockery breaks the spell.

And I’m here to keep mocking them until the spell breaks for good.

7. When It Seems Impossible

There will be times when the struggle seems impossible.

I know you’re scared. We all are. What happened this week has unleashed another wave of rage and dread that makes everything feel rigged, broken, and beyond repair.

They want us all depressed, silenced, and terrified.

But lo, that’s why this little corner of the internet exists.

Our community of angels is here to help you through it all. Whether it’s God breaking into song, blessing you with memes, or flat-out spitting truth, this glorious newsletter is the place where comedy and truth fights back.

Right now, an annual subscription to Letters from God is 20% off. A whole year of divine roasts, memes, and prophecy for way less than Netflix.

Unlock the full archives. Join the community. Claim thy blessing here:

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We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God