What a dark week in the battle against Project 2025 and Christian Nationalism. The debate didn’t seem to go that great, and then the Supreme Court ruled that arresting homeless people is legal. On top of that, government regulatory agencies no longer have any power at all and that your water standards must be determined by Congress. Oh, and the NY Times called on Joe Biden to drop out. I’m sure they’d be much happier with John Cena.

Silver lining’s playbook: most focus groups of undecided, independent voters said that although Biden struggled at times, they preferred him over Trump, who sounded like a liar and a lunatic.

As for the Supreme Court, the only silver lining right now is that they are sowing the wind. In time, and with every election, they will reap the whirlwind. Count on it. Jesus has already spoken out and condemned them! Thou shalt not vote for POTUS, thou shalt vote for SCOTUS!

As you know I deal with my frustration with the USA and the world by making comedy and satire. For example, I can’t stop thinking about how SCOTUS sounds a lot like SCROTUM. Which makes sense, ‘cuz they’re a bunch of dicks.

Anyway, here’s a recap of all the silly satire news articles I wrote this week, as well as one half-hour animated podcast episode of the God Pod with my wonderful co-host and son, Jesus.

This is an area where you can post your questions for God and Jesus, post news you think we should respond to, and hang out with the community. Thank you to everyone who came out for our live chat during the debate! We experienced and got through it together, and I really feel like we bonded as a community.

Here at the God Pod, we’re on a mission to fight the absurdity of fascism, Christian nationalism, and religious extremism with the power of truth and comedy.

To keep the funny flowing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Do you think Biden should drop out of the race, as the NY Times suggested, or should the NY Times editor be fired?

Once again, thank you for being part of the God Pod community. We’re in this fight against these extremist maniacs together. Never give up.

