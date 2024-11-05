Dear Humans,

Though Dad and I are all-knowing, we must admit we missed the memo about a behind-the-scenes documentary currently releasing new episodes that follows Donold during the final months of his flailing Presidential Campaign.

Footage recently shared online reveals exactly how his team keep the Man Baby in Chief from throwing a temper tantrum.

So this documentary is called Art of the Surge and is six episodes — I can’t imagine sitting through all of it. Anyway, you have to see this part of the doc where we see the fall out from Donold’s terrible debate against Kamala Harris.

Misson: Placate the Orange Little-Handed Baby

In it, Vance appears to be the first one to speak to the former President after his televised flop. And the way he manipulates Donold to keep him happy while also attempting to be honest about how the press is reviewing his performance is fascinating:

Vance: The story they’re going to tell, because you’ve got all the momentum right now, is she…. stopped the momentum. That’s bullshit. Trump: I think I killed her. Vance: I don’t think that anybody gives a shit. I think you killed her. Trump: I’m getting calls from Congressman saying… best debate I’ve ever seen.

As was seen on debate night, Donold then goes into the Spin Room to spin his own debate (Something President’s never do… but he knew he did bad and had to do something.)

Humans voting for Donold: This is what you’re voting for. A Man Baby who can’t be told the hard truth by his cronies. They pacify him to keep him from pooping his pants.

You need a leader who can hear the facts and respond accordingly. Not someone who just wants to be sucked up to all the time.

Shit Posting with a Side of Coca-Cola

In this other scene that’s making the rounds online, we see Donold swigging Coke’s and working with his team to craft bullshit tweets in response to Kamala Harris’s DNC Acceptance Speech.

His cronies viciously pound away at the keyboard to keep up with Donold’s stream of consciousness:

We here in Heaven are feeling GOOD about the outcome of the Election. But Humans, DON’T FORGET TO GO OUT AND VOTE!

YOU HAVE THE POWER TO VANQUISH EVIL!

LET THIS MICHIGAN VOTER INSPIRE YOU!

He tears up as he tells a reporter that he’s voting for Kamala Harris to protect his daughters:

LET GAGA INSPIRE YOU!

Here she is performing ‘God Bless America’ at Kamala Harris’s closing event in Philadelphia last night.

Yaaaaas Gaga!

How are you feeling? How are you getting through today?

Did you vote? Did you bring a friend?

Leave a comment

