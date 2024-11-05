Letters from God

Letters from God

21 Comments

User's avatar
Gina's avatar
Gina
Nov 5, 2024

That father from Michigan and Lady Gaga’s performance just made me cry.

Please, God, please let Kamala win.

Reply
Share
LiseAnn 🇨🇦's avatar
LiseAnn 🇨🇦
Nov 5, 2024

"Trump: I’m getting calls from Congressman saying… best debate I’ve ever seen."

What a laughable stupid small toddler, a sad excuse for a human being. So effin insecure, he needs to be pampered so he doesn't throw a fit and the scared enablers will kiss his a$$ over and over. Disgusting garbage.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture