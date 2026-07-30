Letters from God

Letters from God

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Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
3h

Gloriously stupid, indeed!

More, please. Hallelujah!

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DL Jr's avatar
DL Jr
3h

A whole party of “stable geniuses”. 😂

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