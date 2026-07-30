Dear Humans,

LO, Florida Republicans just managed to hand Democrats a state House seat before a single vote was cast. And the way they did it is so gloriously stupid that God had to read it twice to be sure.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire. God will be live this afternoon, so keep an eye out for the notification. Finally, if you’re new, thou shalt subscribe!

1. Pure Idiocy

HARK! So what happened was, Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican state Rep. Paula Stark was running for reelection in Florida House District 47.

For Paula to get on the ballot, all she had to do was to make sure the Division of Elections received her Form 6 financial disclosure before the June 12 deadline.

WHOOOOPS! It didn’t. Stark blamed an elections clerk, claiming the clerk handed the form back to her campaign treasurer. Five election workers said that didn’t happen.

Then she sued to get back on the ballot and the judge said “no, you fucking moron.” (NOTE: God is paraphrasing here.)

Now the only qualified candidates are Democrats Jorge Figueroa and Anthony Nieves. Since nobody else qualified, the August 18 primary will decide which Democrat gets the seat.

2. Thank Fucking Me

THANK FUCKING ME these people are such unbelievable morons.

There is only one way this all ends, and it’s with their complete fucking imbecility backfiring on them.

Republicans just handed Democrats a House seat in FLORIDA of all places because they’re so incompetent they couldn’t get one form into the right hands before noon.

They’re gloriously stupid. Just like their cult leader Donald.

The future is nothing but Republicans stepping on rakes, forever.

3. This Is How It Ends

MAGA fascists want you to believe they’re unstoppable.

But the truth is, they aren’t.

Again and again, Donald and MAGA morons are undone by their own incompetence. Let’s hope that pattern continues.

The only thing they have is the unity that their shared stupidity, lies, and hatred gives them. That’s why we must unite around intelligence, truth, and love.

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The Tate brothers are in prison facing extradition to the UK. Republican Senators are dropping like flies. Fascists just lost a Florida House seat thanks to their own idiocy.

Nature is healing. There’s hope for us yet.

Love,

God

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