Dear Humans,

It takes guts to speak out when the consequences could make you the target of a fascist regime. But that’s exactly what an American FBI agent just did in an anonymous letter warning Americans. Read it. Let it sink in.

1. Full Text of FBI Agent’s Letter

In an anonymous letter, they warned America: The Bureau is being gutted from within. Agents who investigated the January 6 insurrection are being targeted. Trump’s allies are demanding names, looking for revenge, turning federal law enforcement into a political weapon.

But instead of staying quiet, this agent wrote down the truth and put it out into the world. Bless this hero.

Uncommon Sense was a Common Vice Those with knowledge of the United States Marine Corps will recognize the irony of this title. I wish its words were not true, but as I write this, I believe they are. Currently, there is an effort to cull a significant number of career Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This is an unthinkable action that will gravely undermine the security of the nation well beyond what many of our citizens are aware. For those seeking to raise their awareness, I offer this vignette, free of political bias or moral judgment. It is not about any one person, but an amalgamation of multiple FBI Special Agents. I am the coach of your child’s soccer team. I sit next to you on occasion in religious devotion. I am a member of the PTA. With friends, you celebrated my birthday. I collected your mail and took out your trash while you were away from home. I played a round of golf with you. I am a veteran. I am the average neighbor in your community. This is who you see and know. However, there is a part of my life that is a mystery to you, and prompts a natural curiosity about my profession. This is the quiet side of me that you do not know: I orchestrated a clandestine operation to secure the release of an allied soldier held captive by the Taliban. I prevented an ISIS terrorist from boarding a commercial aircraft. I spent 3 months listening to phone intercepts in real time to gather evidence needed to dismantle a violent drug gang. I recruited a source to provide critical intelligence on Russian military activities in Africa. I rescued a citizen being tortured to near death by members of an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. I interceded and stopped a juvenile planning to conduct a school shooting. I spent multiple years monitoring the activities of deep cover foreign intelligence officers, leading to their arrest and deportation. I endured extensive hardship to infiltrate a global child trafficking organization. I have been shot in the line of duty. Something else about me, I was assigned to investigate a potential crime. Like all previous cases I have investigated, this one met every legal standard of predication and procedure. Without bias, I upheld my oath to this country and the Constitution and collected the facts. I collected the facts in a manner to neither prove innocence nor guilt, but to arrive at resolution. I am now sitting in my home, listening to my children play and laugh in the backyard, oblivious to the prospect that their father may be fired in a few days. Fired for conducting a legally authorized investigation. Fired for doing the job that he was hired to do. I have to wonder, when I am gone, who will do the quiet work that is behind the facade of your average neighbor?

2. God’s Final Word

Bless this anonymous hero for speaking out.

This is how rebellion starts—not with grand speeches, but with ordinary people refusing to shut up.

A lone FBI agent, staring down the barrel of professional and personal ruin, still chose to sound the alarm. They could have looked away. They didn’t.

And that choice—that single moment of courage—is how history turns.

One by one, people are making the same choice. It’s not easy. It’s not safe. But it’s happening.

And it won’t stop here.

The rebellion is only just getting started.

Love,

God