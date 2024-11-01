Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

Lo, something absolutely hilarious hath happened, thanks to brilliant stand-up comic, online satirist, and former God Pod guest Brent Terhune.

This is his medamned masterpiece. BEHOLD!

BAHAHA! I’ve been a fan of Brent for years, but seriously, this one is next level and here’s why.

HE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THE GUY WHO ACTUALLY DROVE THE TRUCK. This is not the first time! He often posts images of right wingers look just like him, with the red beard, and says “stop sending me this shit.” HIS JOKE-WRITING WAS NEXT LEVEL. As always. HIS PERFORMANCE WAS FLAWLESS. The emotions, the nuance, he killed this one.

However, anyone with an ounce of media comprehension would be able to understand that he’s making fun of MAGA, because of, you know, all the obvious jokes. Or if anyone is unsure, they can always check his bio and find out. As I had to do, once upon a time in 2020.

CHARLIE KIRK IS STUPID AS FUCK

Charlie Kirk is supposed to be a leader of the right wing, and well, the stupid fuck reposted this video with a glowing endorsement.

Clearly, he didn’t check his bio first. And he has zero media comprehension skills. But Charlie wasn’t alone!

For in the comments, all the MAGA faithful agreed vehemently that this video was divine.

HOLY. SHIT. THEY’RE. STUPID. AS. FUCK.

Is it any wonder these people are in a political cult of personality?!?

They are so devoted to their bumbling, stumbling dear leader that they cannot fathom anyone satirizing him in this way.

Well, the rest of the world must have found out and had a good laugh, because Charlie later deleted the post.

HEY, REMEMBER WHEN THE RIGHT WING REALIZED ‘THE BOYS’ TV SHOW WAS SATIRIZING THEM… THIS YEAR?

I mean, damn.

How dare these people act like they know anything, so should be listened to, on…ANYTHING? They know jack shit!

THEY CAN’T PROCESS MEDIA.

THEY CAN’T EVEN UNDERSTAND THE TV PROGRAMS THEY WATCH.

And when someone explains it to them, they become furious and more entrenched in their vengeful fascist fantasies.

The nice thing about fascists is you can always count on them to fuck up like this. It’s their fatal flaw.

Adolf Hitler was asleep when D-Day forces landed, and his generals were worried about waking him to ask for reinforcements.

Oh verily, these stupid fucks are going to lose.

WOMEN WILL SAVE US FROM FASCISM

The women of the United States hath far outpaced men in early voting, and the Donold Chump campaign is fucking worried.

5 days until election day. 60 million people hath voted.

44% men, 54% women.

SMITE!

5 DAYS LEFT.

5. days. left.

5 days until we say goodbye to Donold, once and for all.

5 days until he loses his fourth Election Cycle in a row (2018 Midterms, 2020 Presidential, 2022 Midterms, 2024 Presidential).

5 days until Americans say “ADIOS, PENDEJO!”

Can I get an amen? Awomen? Gaymen? R’amen?

Love,

God

THE OFFERING PLATE

Over the next 5 days God and Jesus will be working hard to fight back against Donold’s lies and elect Kamala Harris. We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.

Sign up today to help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:

Click Here to Get 35% Off

PS - What will you do if she wins? =)

Leave a comment

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share