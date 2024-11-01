Letters from God

Letters from God

HI2thDoc
Nov 1, 2024Edited

I mean, You dammit, this much stupidity in the world does not bode well for the future of the species, let alone American democracy. Geez, God, can't You do something? If not, hit us with Your hammer (asteroid, comet, meteor) and make cockroaches the dominant species. They are less stupid than fascists.

William Weaver
Nov 1, 2024

That video is absolutely hilarious. They really are dumb as fuck. It's amazing how weird and absurd everything they say and do is. Almost unbelievable.

