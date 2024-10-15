Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, the wannabe dictator—Donald the Unhinged—turned his town hall into a 39-minute cringe-fest, swaying like a malfunctioning robot to Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinéad O’Connor, the same Sinéad who called him a “biblical devil” and told him to stop playing her music.

Did he listen? Of course not.

Sinéad hated his guts. He is the opposite of everything she stood for.

At the 2 hour, 11 minute mark in the above video, he plays the Village People’s YMCA, a gay anthem, all while standing frozen on stage. He and his bigoted supporters absolutely lose their mind as they dance to the gayest song imaginable. Verily, the cognitive dissonance is off the damn charts.

He also blasted Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, but the one used in Shrek, which, by any measure, is hysterically funny.

For almost a decade now, Donold has been stealing music from liberal artists—people who spent their whole lives fighting for everything he stands against—to try and humanize his fascist agenda.

And while his hateful crowd cheered and danced to liberal anthems that celebrate freedom and inclusion, Don-old also casually told them to vote on January 5th. He can’t even get the election date right. I hope he keeps it up.

Also, kinda suspicious that January 5th is on his demented mind…awfully close to January 6! For him, election day is clearly just the date of his next coup attempt.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris hilariously responded by saying she hopes he’s okay, hinting strongly at his very obvious cognitive decline. she nailed it the other day when she called him “unstable and unhinged.”

Thou shalt not play Sinéad’s music—or Leonard Cohen’s, or the Village People’s, or any other left wing icon’s music—at thy fascist rally!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

PS - Can I get a fucking amen?

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS

